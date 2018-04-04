Features

The best Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 deals

Hunting around for a good deal on the Huawei P20 Pro and P20? We've got you covered: 15GB for £34/m and £38/m on O2
Been hit by the sudden urge to pick up a Huawei P20 Pro or P20 phones after reading our hands-on reviews?

Well, you're in luck as we're covering all the best pre-order deals on the key networks: EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.

The P20 Pro has not one, not two, but three cameras - adding an 8MP telephone lens, to a 20MP black-and-white version and rounding off with a 40MP RGB snapper.

And the wishlist doesn't stop there with its edge-to-edge 6.1in 2240 x 1080 AMOLED screen, plus all the flagship specs expected.

Its smaller 5.8 screen counterpart doesn't boast the triple camera combo, but does have the same fast Octo-core CPU and 128GB storage.

The best Huawei P20 Pro deal: 15GB for £38/m on O2

Below are the best deals offers for the P20 Pro. We like O2 for its low monthly cost, and for its data allowance.

SIM free

  • Huawei P20 Pro 128GB

Get the Huawei P20 Pro (128GB) SIM free here for £799

EE

EE's notable offers sports 10GB of data for £38 a month, with a £64.99 upfront.

  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 10GB data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £976.99

O2

The key deal for the Pro on O2 comes with 15GB for £38 a month, with a £100 upfront cost.

  • 15GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1012

Vodafone

Vodafone's has a good deal with 16GB of data for £43 a month, and no upfront cost.

  • 16GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1032

Three

The outstanding P20 Pro deal comes with 12GB of data for £47 a month, and £79 upfront cost. That is on its Go Binge plans, where using Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud doesn't impact the data.

  • 12GB data (free data usage for Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud) 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1207

The best Huawei P20 deal: 15GB for £34/m on O2

Below are the best deals offers for the P20. We like O2 for its data offering, low upfront fee and whole package.

SIM free

  • Huawei P20 128GB

Get the Huawei P20 (128GB) SIM free here for £599

EE

The best EE deal for the P20 comes with 8GB of data for £30 a month, with a £36.99 upfront.

  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 8GB data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £765.99

Vodafone

The best Big Red contract comes with 16GB of data for £30 a month, and a £99 upfront fee.

  • 16GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £819

O2

O2's leading offer on the Pro is bundled with 15GB of data for £34 a month, with just £10 upfront cost.

  • 15GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £826

Three

Three's star deal has 12GB of data for £41 a month, and £79 upfront cost.

  • 12GB data (free data usage for Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud) 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1063

The following are all the best deals for the 128GB S9+. We like O2 for its low monthly cost and its big data.

SIM free

  • Samsung S9 64GB

Get the Samsung S9+ (128GB) SIM free here for £869 from Samsung

O2

The key O2 offering for the 128GB S9+ has a massive 50GB data allowance - costing £45 a month, plus £118.99 upfront

  • 50GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1198.99

EE

The best EE Galaxy S9+ 128GB deal comes with 25GB of data, costing £48 a month with a £108 upfront. This is also the usual free access to Apple Music for six months, and BT Sports for three.

  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 25GB data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1260

Vodafone

Voda's leading offer for the plus-sized 128GB S9 has 32GB of data for £49 a month, and a £101.99 upfront cost - with free access to either Now TV, Spotify or Sky Sports Mobile.

  • Free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile​
  • 32GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1277.99

Three

Three's most outstanding 128GB S9+ deal has a big 30GB data offering for £57 a month, and a low £39.99 upfront cost. This is on its Go Binge plans, where using Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud doesn't impact the data.

  • 30GB data (free data usage for Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud) 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1407.99