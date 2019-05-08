The best Google Pixel 3a deals - £34/m w/10GB and free Google Home Hub

Google have well and truly shaken up the mid-range android phone market with the Pixel 3a.
Don’t let that bezel-heavy design fool you. As you can see from our review, this has specs to really match up with even some of the premium, £1000+ smartphones out there - from a 5.6in FHD+ OLED display, to the 12.2MP shooter on back featuring Google’s awesome night sight mode.
Oh, and did we mention it comes with a headphone jack too?
There is no doubt that this phone will sell like hot cakes, but what are the best offers our there for the Pixel 3a? Lucky for you, we’re pretty good at spotting bank balance-friendly deals.
Buy the Google Pixel 3a SIM free for £399 in Lilac | White | Black
EE
- 10GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- Free Google Home Hub
Total cost of ownership: £826 (24-month contract)
Get it for £10 upfront and £34 per month.
O2
- 10GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- O2 Priority and Roaming
Total cost of ownership: £744 (24-month contract)
Get it for no upfront cost and £31 per month (click the O2 network filter to find it).
Vodafone
- 30GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- Vodafone roaming
Total cost of ownership: £845.99 (24-month contract)
Get it for £29.99 upfront and £34.99 per month (click the Vodafone network filter to find it).
Pre-order bonus - claim a free Chromebook worth £199 when you order a Pixel 3a
The headline says it all really! Pre-order yourself a Pixel 3a, enter your IMEI number at this page, and you will be the proud owner of an Acer Chromebook. More details will be revealed soon…