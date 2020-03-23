The best games of 2020 (so far)

It’s hard to remember a slower start to a year for video games than this one, but things are really starting to pick up now, and if you’re after something new to play while you’re stuck indoors, the first quarter of 2020 has thrown up an eclectic mix of gems.

With new consoles (hopefully) on the horizon, every new PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game feels like a bit of a last hurrah for the current gen, and while Nintendo hasn’t so far done much more this year than debut one of its long-running series’ on the Switch, when that series is Animal Crossing, it probably hasn’t needed to.

This list will be getting a lot longer as the year progresses, but for now, here’s everything we think is worthy of your time and money.