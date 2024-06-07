Finding a suitable FaceTime alternative for one of the best Android smartphones can be a daunting task. Luckily, there are plenty of options out there to help fend off the FaceTime FOMO, and we’ve rounded up some of the best options below to save you the hassle. Hooray for choice!

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is, without a doubt, the most popular and widely used FaceTime alternative for Android. With over two billion active users worldwide, it offers a seamless video calling experience across various platforms, including Android, iOS, and desktop. The app’s user-friendly interface and robust features make it a go-to choice for many looking to keep in touch with family and friends, with an increase in companies also using it for communication with customers. Better yet, its comprehensive cross-platform compatibility lets you seamlessly switch between devices without interrupting your video calls. Whether you’re on your Android smartphone, tablet, or desktop, the app provides a consistent experience, letting you keep in touch anywhere from desktop to beach, and everything in between.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook’s popularity has waned over the past few years, but that hasn’t stopped Messenger from filling in as a solid FaceTime alternative — especially for those who are already active on the social media platform. With its seamless integration with Facebook, Messenger allows you to easily initiate video calls with friends and family members who are already on your contact list. Fun extras include features like augmented reality filters, stickers, and the ability to share your screen during video calls. Additionally, it also supports end-to-end encryption for added privacy and security.

Google Meet

Google Meet (formerly known as Google Duo) is a powerful FaceTime alternative developed by Google. One of its standout features is its ability to support up to 100 participants in a single video call, making it an excellent choice for larger virtual meetings or conferences. This is, of course, less important for those of us simply looking to keep in touch with friends and family, but it’s nice to know that the option is there. The app also boasts impressive video and audio quality, ensuring a smooth and lag-free experience. Naturally, Meet seamlessly integrates with other Google services, such as Gmail and Google Calendar, letting you easily schedule and join meetings directly from your email or calendar. Additionally, the app offers a range of useful features, including screen sharing, virtual backgrounds, and real-time captions.

Skype

Skype is a veteran in the world of video calling, and has been a popular FaceTime alternative for Android users for years. Now owned by Microsoft, Skype serves up a reliable and feature-rich platform for video calls, voice calls, and instant messaging. One of the key advantages of Skype (beyond the fact that your grandparents know how to use it on their ageing laptop), is its cross-platform compatibility, allowing you to connect with users on various devices, including Android, iOS, Windows, and even supported smart TVs. The app supports group video calls with up to 50 participants, making it a versatile choice for both personal and professional use.

Zoom

Exploding in popularity during the pandemic, Zoom offers a robust set of features that make it a viable option for Android users, despite the fact that it’s also used alongside the likes of Microsoft Teams in more professional settings. The usual smattering of features are present and accounted for, including screen sharing, virtual backgrounds, and the ability to record meetings — though the importance of the latter feature for casual users, is up for debate. The app also supports cross-platform compatibility, letting you join meetings from various devices, including Android smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.

Signal

Signal is an excellent FaceTime alternative for Android devices, for those who prioritise privacy and security. An open-source app for all your conversations and video calls, Signal prides itself on ensuring that your data remains secure and protected from prying eyes. The app does not collect or store any user data, and all conversations are encrypted from end-to-end, ensuring that only the intended recipients can access the content. The app itself supports one-on-one and group video calls, making it a versatile choice for both personal and professional use.

Viber

One of Viber’s main draws is its ability to support group video calls with up to 20 participants, making it suitable for virtual gatherings with friends and family. The app’s user-friendly interface and intuitive controls make it easy to initiate and manage video calls, and there are plenty of other handy extras to entice you away from some of the more popular offerings. These include the ability to share files, stickers, and GIFs during video calls. The app also supports end-to-end encryption for added privacy and security.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.