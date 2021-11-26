eBay is typically one of the best places to go hunting for Black Friday bargains and today is no different, with the online marketplace price slashing some of the most in-demand gadgets this holiday season – including the Nintendo Switch, iPhones, and Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners.

We’ve handpicked a few of the very best eBay UK Black Friday deals to tell you about today, to help you cut through the noise. But don’t forget you can jump straight to the eBay Black Friday hub if you want to do some digital window shopping.

Bargains of up to 50% are promised across the site, and having taken a quick look, many of the deals on offer are legit. Here are our picks of the ones you don’t want to miss – all of which are only available in very limited quantities.

All were still available at the time of our last update, but similar deals have sold out in previous years, so act fast to secure your bargain!

Save £60 on the Nintendo Switch

Kicking things off, the Nintendo Switch is currently £60 off at eBay, bringing its price down to just £240 for the superior Extended Battery Life version, which will give you approximately 5.5 hours between charges playing one of the console’s more demanding titles like Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It’s a tidy 20% savings on the Nintendo Switch and, for those shopping for the holidays, it’s worth noting that the product comes with a 30-day returns policy and 100% money back guarantee, so you can buy with confidence.

Get £100 off these iPhone 12 Pro models

One of the best ways to save money on smartphones is to shop on Black Friday. This is especially true when it comes to the iPhone, as with new models traditionally launched every October, Black Friday is perfectly positioned to offer huge bargains on last year’s top models.

Right now, there’s a £100 discount at eBay on both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max. That means you can currently get an iPhone 12 Pro for as little as £570 for a 128GB SIM-free handset.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a steal, too, from just £650 for the same 128GB storage capacity, and the device again comes unlocked so you can use it right away on your mobile network of choice.

The only thing worth mentioning is that the phones included in the deal are refurbished models in ‘Very Good’ condition, meaning there may be some minimal signs of wear and tear such as the odd scratch – but they’re virtually good as new and come with a one-year warranty just like they otherwise would

Our iPhone 12 Pro review awarded the product a perfect 5/5 star score, so don’t worry about being a model behind – this is still a top-notch blower that will meet the needs of most people and then some. For what it’s worth, this editor actually just upgraded to a iPhone 12 Pro themselves. Get deal: save £100 on the iPhone 12 Pro – NOW JUST £570 Over 35% off Dyson V11 Outsize cordless vac Last but certainly not least, why not save yourself some effort keeping things tidy over the holidays? The Dyson V11 Outsize promises to help you do just that – and right now it’s 38% off at eBay! With this deal, you’ll save a whopping £250 on the Dyson V11 Outsize vac, which normally sells for at least £650. It’s a brand new model you’re getting, too, making this one of the true Black Friday bangers out there today. As its name suggests, the Outsize is basically a bigger version of the Dyson V11, one which boasts 150% bigger bin capacity and a 25% wider cleaner head. That should be more than enough to clean up most people’s Christmas messes – not withstanding the in-laws, that is! The Stuff team are proud owners of many a Dyson product, so rest assured you’re getting a first-rate product here – as with any deal we recommend, this is something we’d buy and in most cases already own ourselves. Get deal: save £250 on the Dyson V11 Outsize – now just £400 Not found what you’re looking for here? Check out our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday deals next.