Just unwrapped an iPhone 13? Once you’ve finished caressing its slender shell, it’s time to wipe off your fingerprints and wrap it right back up again.

See, while Ceramic Shield might be Apple’s toughest glass yet, that’s no reason to risk shattering your smartphone in an accidental asphalt drop test. After all, you – or someone who loves you – didn’t spend hundreds of hard-earned readies just so you could take your brand-new blower straight to a repair shop.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of shielding shells for Apple’s latest mobile line-up. From leather skins to eco covers, the case makers have crafted a catalogue of jackets to protect your pride and joy. Not sure which to pick? We’ve sifted through the online stores to find 20 of the best cases for the iPhone 13 – plus its Mini, Pro and Pro Max siblings.

Will an iPhone 12 case fit the iPhone 13? Short answer: probably not. Apple has a sneaky habit of ever-so-slightly tweaking the dimensions of its devices between generations. Not enough for you to notice in everyday use, but sufficient to mean your old case doesn’t slip neatly over your brand-spanking new smartphone. And it’s the same story for the iPhone 13. While the height and width dimensions are the same as the iPhone 12, each model in the line-up is a sliver thicker (0.15mm). While that alone would rule out most slim-fitting cases, Apple has also shifted the buttons further down the side of the iPhone 13. And just to make sure your iPhone 12 case doesn’t fit right, the rear camera bump has grown in size – most noticeably on the iPhone 13 Pro, where it’s substantially larger than its predecessor. So unless you’re willing to go full DIY and refashion your existing case, you’ll need to start shopping.

Decoded Back Cover (£44) Buy the Decoded Back Cover here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max From bags to watch straps, Decoded does a long and lovely line in leather accessories. Its latest case skins your iPhone 13 in sumptuous simplicity: a full-grain finish treats your telephone to tasteful understatement, while the raised bezel and metal camera ring ensure its precious parts are suitably shielded. Plus it’s MagSafe compatible, so you can complete the look with a matching magnetic card sleeve to snap on the back.

Nudient Thin V3 Case (£26) Buy the Nudient Thin V3 Cover here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Mini • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max At 7.65mm slim, the iPhone 13 is hardly flabby. For a wrap that won’t expand its slender waistline, try Nudient’s low-profile number. Cut from polypropylene plastic, it measures just 1mm thin – so it won’t spoil the proportions of your streamlined smartphone. A matte rubber coating gives grip without the stick of silicone, while a textile lining keeps your iPhone covered in comfort. And despite the minimal thickness, the case harbours magnets which work with MagSafe and Nudient’s own auto-align accessories.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe (£49) Buy the Apple Clear Case with MagSafe here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Mini • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max The magic of magnets might be invisible, but at least this transparent case lets you in on the secret of MagSafe. Designed by Apple, the ring on the rear aligns perfectly with the magnets inside your iPhone 13, for seamless wireless charging and the option to attach compatible accessories. The case itself is crafted from clear polycarbonate with a scratch-resistant coating, revealing the original shade of your smartphone’s skin beneath.

Tech21 Eco Art (£30) Buy the Tech21 Eco Art here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Pro Smartphone components could stick around long after you’ve moved on, but your case doesn’t have to. Swap silicone skins for this flexible shell to protect your iPhone and the planet. Made using compostable materials (including cork reinforcements), it fully biodegrades to leave zero micro plastics behind. Better yet, its leafy motif lets onlookers know exactly where your eco allegiances lie.

Nomad Sport ($40) Buy the Nomad Sport here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Mini • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max Nomad’s known for its leather iPhone accessories, but the case-maker’s latest effort eschews cow skin in favour of a glossier get-up. An exercise in premium minimalism, the streamlined shell nails the essentials: tactile TPE bumpers reinforce the polycarbonate frame, while the PET backplate gives grip and good looks in equal measure. 6ft drop protection should save your phone from tumbles too, with raised edges to shield your screen. Plus metal buttons mean the slim, MagSafe-friendly Sport Case is a step up from a standard wrapper.

Gear4 Zagg Denali Snap (£45) Buy the Gear4 Zagg Denali Snap here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Mini • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max Flat-panel aluminium and a natty glass back make the iPhone 13 quite a looker. But while it’s nicely put together, even the sturdiest sheet of see-through sand can’t withstand a drop from 15 feet. Luckily, the back plate of this tough textured shell is reinforced with D30 for serious shock-absorption. The impact-resistant material means the hardcore Denali case can shield your smartphone from drops of up to five metres. And thanks to an antimicrobial treatment, it’ll beat off bacteria too.

Mous Limitless 4.0 (£50) Buy the Mous Limitless 4.0 here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Mini • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max Clumsiness can strike at any time, which is why Mous makes such rugged cases. An AiroShock lining absorbs impacts from drops and shocks, while a durable polycarbonate shell keeps your smartphone safe from daily bumps and bashes. There’s added protection on the corners, plus a raised front edge to shield your screen from surface contact. Surprisingly slim yet MagSafe compatible, the fourth edition ships in six styles – including one with an aramid fibre panel (pictured).

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (£59) Buy the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Mini • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max Want protection with a premium finish? Apple’s own leather case adds a simple touch of class to the iPhone’s aluminium and glass. Slim, neat and stylish, the sophisticated shell is designed to age gracefully, gaining a unique patina from the oils in your paw. With a little love, it could one day become an heirloom – alongside your antique iPhone 13.

Viva Verde Eco Case

Sustainability shouldn’t cost the earth. That’s why Viva Verde offers plastic-free protection at a pocket-money price. Raised edges around the screen and camera bump keep your phone’s riskiest bits shielded from drops, while the eco construction does things greener: made from plant starch and biodegradable PBAT, cases will disappear completely in an industrial composter. Send yours back and Viva Verde will do the rest, as well as giving you 20% off and planting a tree if you order another one.

CLCKR (£30) Buy the CLCKR Stand Case here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max Gripping your phone is all well and good, but a long day of social scrolling is enough to give anyone hand cramps. For a handset that’s easier to hold, try sticking your iPhone 13 in this clever case. An integrated grip stand makes it more comfortable to clutch – plus it doubles up as a kickstand, clicking into place to support your smartphone in portrait or landscape. Ideal for when your fingers need to take five.

Caseology Parallax (£15) Buy the Caseology Parallax here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max A little bit of grip can go a long way. Helpfully, the textured hexagons on the back of Caseology’s Parallax case give your digits something to work with. So too do the TPU grip strips down either side of the distinctive shell, so your smartphone shouldn’t come tumbling out of your grasp. But if somehow it does, raised bumpers around the screen and camera bump – plus military-grade materials – mean your iPhone 13 should survive the fall to be held again.

Moment Case

Disguised as a slim and simple shell, you’ll need more than a moment to appreciate this case. Hidden inside is an (M)Force magnet array: MagSafe compatible, it allows you to attach your Apple to all manner of Moment accessories – including a comprehensive range of photography tools. The case also supports Moment’s Drop-In Lens Mounts, so you can upgrade your iPhone photography with glass attachments. The whole thing is tough too, courtesy of a polycarbonate construction.

Pela Case (£29) Buy the Pela Case here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Mini • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max Like a standout wrapper? Pela’s compostable cases are a textured treat: crafted from flax shive and plant-based biopolymer, each of its eco covers features a slightly different speckled finish – courtesy of the natural materials they’re made from. Flexible yet protective, the planet-friendly cases wrap around your iPhone’s edges to fortify it front and back. When it’s time to swap to the next Apple handset? Simply pop your Pela in the compost bin and it’ll disappear in a matter of months.

Quad Lock Case (£23) Buy the Quad Lock here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Mini • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max Whether as a SatNav or a fitness tracker, adding your smartphone to your handlebars is a great way to augment your cycling experience. And QuadLock’s sturdy cases let you do so safely: slim when you’re out of the saddle, the TPU-reinforced polycarbonate shell locks onto any one of QuadLock’s many mounts. There are options for everything from cars and motorbikes to golf carts, armbands and desks – perfect for clipping your iPhone 13 in place post-commute.

15:21 Cork Case

Cork’s good for so much more than stopping bottles. Biodegradable by default, the material is naturally durable, scratch-resistant and buoyant – all of which make it a winner for wrapping your Apple. You could fashion your own case using leftover lids from your last case of grape juice. Or you could stick your iPhone in this slim cover from 15:21. Designed in Stockholm, it’s compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging, plus there’s no corkage to pay.

Speck Presidio2 Pro

Germs have never been less popular. But even if you sanitise your hands with obsessive regularity, microscopic nasties can continue to lurk on your handset. Keen to clean up? Speck’s low-profile Presidio2 Pro case has an antimicrobial coating which stops bacteria from sticking around. Luckily, non-slip side grips mean you should still be able to hold on. And if you can’t, raised bezels and cushioning air capsules will stop your smartphone from being wiped out.

Snakehive Metro Leather Case

Buy the Snakehive Metro Leather Case here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Pro

Bottles. Books. Bags of crisps. There are many things you can use to prop up your smartphone at the perfect viewing angle, but it will always slip in the end. For sturdier support while you stream, stick your iPhone 13 in Snakehive’s Metro case. Besides a rustic leather finish, the back panel features a built-in kickstand. It works in portrait or landscape, so you can flip it out for both free-standing FaceTime and no-hands Netflix.

Lifeproof Wake Case

Most mobiles don’t mix well with the sea, but Lifeproof’s eco shell wants your iPhone to befriend the ocean. With a sculpted back inspired by waves, more than 85% of each cover is crafted from salvaged fishing gear and recycled aquatic plastic. Available in four deep hues for all but the Mini, the wraps won’t waterproof your device, but they will protect it from drops of up to two metres. Plus the merpeople should approve.

Native Union Clic Pop

Forever forgetting your phone? Pair Native Union’s Clic Pop case with a matching Sling for a protective combo you can’t leave behind. Attach the rope strap securely to the Click Lock in the base of the case, then loop it over your shoulder for hands-free carrying. Light but durable, the case is designed to grip up with time, while a recycled microfibre lining looks after your iPhone 13’s back glass.

Greenwich Blake (£149) Buy the Greenwich Blake here for… iPhone 13 • iPhone 13 Pro • iPhone 13 Pro Max If you’re willing to drop several hundred of your hard-earned sterling on a smartphone, it makes sense that you might like a similarly spenny shell to stick it in. Enter Greenwich: its folio cases are crafted from mighty fine materials to deliver a fittingly premium finish. A stitched leather panel tops the electroplated back cover, while the flip-open front snaps magnetically back to attach your smartphone to the maker’s in-car mount. Plus it can harbour a couple of cards – so you’ll always be ready to spend more of your readies.