The best cases for iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

This year may be anything but normal, but one thing we can rely on in this turmoil is Apple announcing a new iPhone in Autumn.

And boy did they deliver... The iPhone 12 (and it’s little brother the 12 Mini), 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max brings back shades of the iPhone 4 in its blockier design, comes packed with the trailblazing camera system everyone loves (plus LiDAR in the Pro Max model for that extra quick auto focus), a beasty Super Retina XDR screen from 5.4in up to a massive 6.7in, a speedy A14 bionic processor paired with 5G data capability.

Put simply, it has it all and after what has become quite an old design for Apple, it’s good to see them jump back to the flatter design – even giving us some more colour options too. Sold on it? Well we’re good at finding the best deals, but we can also recommend a good case because you’re going to want to protect that precious jewel in your pocket! Here are the best options worth your hard-earned money...