Best budget soundbars in 2025 to boost your TV audio

TV speakers often struggle to deliver clear dialogue and immersive sound. If you’re looking to improve your home entertainment setup without spending a fortune, a budget soundbar can make a world of difference.

Whether you want a simple upgrade for TV dialogue or a more cinematic experience, there’s an affordable option to suit your needs. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best budget soundbars below. And if you want to stretch your budget a little further, feel free to check out our list of the best soundbars for every budget.

Quick list: what is the best budget soundbar?

The best soundbars you can buy today:

Best soundbar overall

1. Sony HT-SF150

Stuff Verdict A straightforward, well-built 2.0 soundbar, the Sony HT-SF150 provides 120W RMS power and S-Force Pro Front Surround to create a wider soundstage. With Bluetooth and HDMI ARC, it’s a solid choice for Pros HDMI ARC and Bluetooth connectivity

Slim, modern design Cons No subwoofer for deep bass

Sony HT-SF150 specs Connectivity HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, USB Format Dolby Digital, DTS Streaming N/A Dimensions 90×6.4×8.8 cm, 2.4kg

Sony’s HT-SF150 brings some extra polish to the budget soundbar market with its minimalist design and well-rounded audio features. Its S-Force Pro Front Surround technology aims to create a wider soundstage, making films and shows feel more immersive.

With HDMI ARC for easy setup and Bluetooth for wireless music streaming, it covers all the essentials. Preset sound modes also allow you to tailor audio to your preferences, whether you’re watching movies or listening to music. Well-built and easy to use, it’s a strong contender for anyone after a straightforward, reliable sound upgrade.

Best cheap compact soundbar

2. Panasonic SC-HTB100

Stuff Verdict A compact 2.0-channel soundbar with a 45W output, the Panasonic SC-HTB100 is an affordable step up from standard TV speakers. It offers Bass Reflex Ports for improved low-end sound and Bluetooth conne Pros Slim, wall-mountable design

Bass Reflex Port for enhanced low frequencies Cons Limited surround effect

Panasonic SC-HTB100 specs Connectivity HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth Format Dolby Digital Streaming N/A Dimensions 76.2 x 5.8 x 6.8 cm, 1.5kg

Compact and simple, the Panasonic SC-HTB100 is a fuss-free way to enhance your TV’s sound. Its slim 2.0-channel design makes it an ideal choice for smaller spaces, slipping neatly under most TVs without drawing too much attention.

With 45W of output at its disposal, it provides a step up from built-in TV speakers, improving clarity for dialogue and general TV audio. It connects via HDMI ARC for easy control with your TV remote, while Bluetooth support lets you stream music wirelessly.

Naturally, it’s not going to shake your ribs or rumble the windows at this price point, but it’s still a solid pick for those who want better sound, without a complicated setup. An affordable, no-nonsense upgrade that gets the job done.

Best cheap Sonos soundbar

3. Sonos Ray

Stuff Verdict A quality compact soundbar… but if you don’t own other Sonos kit you might want to look elsewhere. Pros Lovely Sonos design

Affordable (for a Sonos product) Cons Patchy Bluetooth remote support

No HMDI

Sonos Ray specs Connectivity Optical, Ethernet, IR receiver Format Stereo PCM, Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS Digital Surround Streaming Sonos app Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 Dimensions 55.9 x 9.5 x 7.1 cm, 1.95kg

Designed for seamless integration with Sonos’ established ecosystem, the Ray is a sleek, compact soundbar that focuses on clarity and convenience. Unlike some models, it connects via optical input rather than HDMI, making it a good fit for TVs without ARC support – although this may be a downside, depending on your needs.

The Ray works with the Sonos app for easy control and streaming, supports AirPlay 2 for Apple users, and can be expanded with additional Sonos speakers for a multi-room setup as well.

While it lacks a dedicated subwoofer, its well-tuned speakers aim to enhance dialogue clarity and deliver a balanced sound. A great starting point for those looking to build a Sonos home audio system, or looking to integrate a soundbar into their existing Sonos setup.

Best budget all-in-one soundbar

4. Hisense HS214

Stuff Verdict With Dolby Digital processing, preset sound modes, and Roku TV Ready compatibility, this is a great space-saving choice for small rooms. Pros Built-in subwoofer for deeper bass

Easy setup with HDMI ARC Cons No Dolby Atmos or DTS support

Hisense HS214 specs Connectivity HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, USB, Auxiliary, Coaxial Format Dolby Digital Streaming N/A Dimensions 79.5 x 33,5 x 30.5 cm, 2.2kg

If you’re short on space but still want some extra low-end punch, the Hisense HS214 offers a built-in subwoofer within its compact design. A 2.1-channel soundbar with support for Dolby Digital, it also offers preset sound modes to optimise audio for movies, music, and news.

With HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, it’s easy to hook up to your TV or stream content wirelessly, while the integrated sub helps add depth without requiring a separate unit, making it a practical choice for smaller rooms or those who want a simple, all-in-one solution.

Best budget surround sound soundbar system

5. Ultimea 5.1 soundbar with surround sound system

Stuff Verdict The ULTIMEA 5.1 Soundbar delivers a fully immersive surround sound setup at a budget price. With Dolby Atmos compatibility, a wireless subwoofer, and dedicated rear speakers. Pros Full 5.1-channel surround system

Adjustable surround speaker settings Cons Rear speakers are wired to the subwoofer

Ultimea 5.1 specs Connectivity Bluetooth, Auxiliary, Optical, HDMI Format Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Streaming N/A Dimensions 40 x 9 x 7 cm, 5.3 kg

For those who want a full surround-sound experience without a premium price tag, the Ultimea 5.1 system serves up some mighty impressive bang for relatively little buck. The setup includes a soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, and two rear speakers, offering a more immersive experience than a standalone soundbar, beaming audio at you from multiple directions without the need for any virtual trickery. With Dolby Atmos support via HDMI eARC, it can process spatial audio for a more dynamic listening experience too.

Beyond its surround capabilities, the system is equipped with multiple connectivity options, including optical, Bluetooth, and AUX. The included remote also lets you easily tweak bass and surround levels, giving you decent levels of control. With its multi-speaker setup and affordable price, this soundbar package is an appealing choice for those looking to bring a cinematic edge to their living room.

How to buy the best budget soundbar for you

There are several important factors you’ll need to consider to ensure you get the best possible audio experience for your budget soundbar. Below we’ve included some key points to keep in mind when shopping.

The most important thing you’ll need to consider is sound quality. You’ll want to pay attention to the audio clarity, bass response, and overall sound performance. Luckily for you, all of the soundbars on this list have been given the seal of approval from our expert ears.

Budget soundbars come in various configurations, such as 2.0 (two channels), 2.1 (two channels with a separate subwoofer), 5.1 (five channels with a subwoofer), etc. You’ll want to choose one that suits your space and desired level of immersion. For a truly cinematic experience, look for a budget soundbar that supports advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. These formats provide a more three-dimensional sound experience that is perfect for watching movies.

Of course, if you want ultimate immersion then you may want to pair your soundbar with the best multi-room wi-fi speakers (making sure to get the same brand of speakers and soundbar) to create a true surround sound system. You’ll probably also want to add a subwoofer if you enjoy deep, cinema-like bass.

Size is also a key aspect when it comes to choosing the right soundbar. It may seem basic, but it’s easy to overlook – make sure the soundbar fits wherever you plan to put it.

You’ll want to think about how you plan to use your soundbar and make sure the model you get has the connectivity options to support the devices you plan to use with it. For example, do you want to use HDMI or optical audio, and Bluetooth or Wi-Fi? If your TV has HDMI ARC or eARC, consider getting a soundbar that supports this feature, as it allows for better audio and control over a single HDMI cable.

How we test soundbars Over the years, we’ve reviewed countless soundbars by truly living with them – just like you would. We’ve set them up in our own living rooms, positioning them under our TVs, mounting them on walls, and playing with the settings to get that perfect balance of sound. We’ve tested them across all kinds of content, from action-packed blockbusters where the explosions need to rumble the room, to delicate dialogue in indie films where clarity is key. We’ve used these soundbars for everything – immersing ourselves in the deep roar of a Marvel movie, binge-watching the latest Netflix series, or simply enjoying a quiet evening with soft background music. And yes, we’ve even cranked them up during those impromptu living room dance parties (because who doesn’t do that every now and again?) Through it all, we’ve come to understand not just how these soundbars perform in ideal conditions, but how they sound in real-world scenarios – where every living room is different, and your media consumption ranges from epic cinematic moments to casual TV time. It’s this hands-on, everyday use that allows us to confidently recommend the soundbars that will truly enhance your home entertainment experience. We’ve covered various brands, designs and budgets, and for more information on Stuff’s rating and review process, feel free to read our page on how we test products.