The best Apple iPhone 7 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus deals - April 2017

Apple's pulled another one out the bag - or rather two - with the Apple iPhone 7 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus.
We have the full low-down on both phones at Stuff.tv, and once you've read up on them you'll quite possibly want to buy one in the today.
Below you'll find all best offers around, on each of the major networks, Three, EE, O2 and Vodafone. We'll be updating it regularly as more deals arrive, so remember to bookmark the page and keep checking back in with us.
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB: All the best deals
Here are the best deals for the iPhone 7 Plus, where we believe the EE deal with its low TCO, and big data, is a good offer.
SIM free
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB
Get the iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) SIM free for £697.43 from KRCS
EE
EE's most outstanding deal for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus delivers a large amount of data at 10GB, for a monthly cost of £40.99, and with no upfront cost.
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for three months
- 10GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £983.76
Get it here for £40.99 a month on EE in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Three
The numerical network's key offering has a very large 8GB for £40.00 a month, with a £19.00 upfront fee.
- Free Deezer for three months
- 8GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £979.00
Get it here for £40.00 a month, plus £19.00 upfront on Three in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
O2
O2's leading offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus gives you 5GB of data, for £44.00 a month, and with a £84.99 upfront cost.
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1140.99
Get it here for £44.00 a month, plus £84.99 upfront on O2 in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Vodafone
Big Red's major offering on the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus has 4GB of data, for a monthly cost of £42.00 and £25.99 upfront cost.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1033.99
Get it here for £42.00 a month, plus £25.99 upfront on Vodafone in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 7 32GB: All the best deals
Here are the best deals, where we recommend the EE deal for its low monthly cost.
SIM free
- iPhone 7 32GB
Get the iPhone 7 (32GB) SIM free for £579 with Currys PC World
EE
EE's best deal for the 32GB iPhone 7 gives you a decent 5GB of data, for a monthly cost of £30.99, and with a £75.00 upfront cost.
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for three months
- 5GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £818.76
Get it here for £30.99 a month, plus £75.00 upfront on EE in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Vodafone
Big Red's leading offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 delivers 4GB of data for a monthly cost of £34.00 a months - plus £9.99 upfront cost.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £825.99
Get it here for £34.00 a month, and £9.99 upfront on Vodafone in Rose Gold | Gold | Black | Silver
Three
The numerical network's leading deal comes a good amount of data at 8GB for £35.00 a month, with no upfront fee.
- £10 cashback
- Free Deezer for three months
- 8GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £830.00
Get it here for £35.00 a month on Three in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
O2
O2's leading offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 gives you a 3GB of data, for £35.00 a month, and with a £40.00 upfront cost.
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £880.00
Get it here for £35.00 a month, plus £40.00 upfront on O2 in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
