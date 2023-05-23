If you’re an Amazon Prime member sleeping on Amazon Prime Gaming — don’t. While free delivery, Prime Video, and Music make up some of the more well-known Prime services, Prime Gaming has all manner of free perks, loot, and prizes to fuel your gaming experience — all at no extra cost. Hooray!

Before we dive into the best perks of Amazon Prime Gaming though, let’s have a quick recap on what it actually is.

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

If you’re an Amazon Prime Subscriber, congratulations — you’re already a part of the Amazon Prime Gaming club. In short, it’s a service that regularly serves up free rewards which include free games, and in-game loot like armour, guns and more. In addition, you also have a Twitch channel subscription thrown in ($4.99 value), letting you support your favourite streamers while accessing members-only chat, along with exclusive Twitch chat colours and emotes.

The free PC games are refreshed every month, letting you build up a pretty formidable collection over time. And you’ll have access to them for as long as you have a Prime membership and/or until an undiscovered meteor evades our primitive detection systems and wipes us out. Oh, and there’s always the long overdue Yellowstone super-eruption (don’t look that up if you suffer from regular existential dread). Now where were we… ah yes:

Amazon Prime Gaming: how to get free games, perks, loot, and prizes

Sign up

The first thing you’ll want to do, is to ensure you have an Amazon Prime membership, as there’s no option to sign up to Prime Gaming as a separate standalone service.

Once that’s done, it’s a simple matter of visiting Amazon Prime Gaming, where you can then sign in with your Amazon account. And that’s pretty much it. Now it’s time to grab your free loot.

Claim your free games and loot

Scroll down, and you’ll be met with a glorious selection of free PC games (including Amazon Luna cloud-streaming titles), along with various in-game loot and perks. These can range from gear like weapons and items, to in-game currency, booster packs, and more.

It’s worth noting that you can only claim free loot for a limited time, so make sure you’re regularly checking what’s on offer so that you can claim and redeem your codes before the offers expire. After all, you wouldn’t want to be the only rogue in your raid without Schrödinger’s Blade of Simultaneous Dullness and Sharpness, would you? Perish the thought.

Find some loot you like? Hit Claim, and you’ll be presented with a unique code, which you can directly redeem in the relevant game. Or if you’ve discovered a game you’d like to take for a spin, hit Claim game, and it’ll automatically appear in the Amazon Games App on your PC (Windows only).

Connect to Twitch

If you want to nab the Twitch benefits, then you’ll have to link your Twitch account to your Prime Gaming account. Luckily, it’s a very simple process. Log in to Amazon Prime Gaming, hit the profile silhouette in the top right corner, and select Connect a Twitch account. Log in with your Twitch credentials, and boom. Sorted.

