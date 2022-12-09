A look at Nothing’s first store in Soho, London

Nothing has been hitting the headlines recently with its budget smartphone and earbuds. Founded up by ex-OnePlus founder Carl Pei, the fledgling brand aims to take a more design-centric approach to technology. And now Nothing wants to tackle the streets, opening a flagship brick-and-mortar store in London. Tech stores are nothing new, but Nothing’s first offering is taking a boutique-style approach.

Forget the wide open spaces of Apple stores, Nothing wants things to be a little more personal. The store – which opens tomorrow, 10 December at 11:30am GMT – is a two-storey, 785 square foot custom-built boutique. Doors will be open seven days a week, inviting in Nothing fans, the tech community, and total newcomers. The idea is to create a playground for ideas and a meeting place for tech fans.

The look of the store will feel familiar, with every surface covered in white. New design ideals aside, us techies do enjoy a white interior. But it also incorporates a signature part of Nothing’s brand design: the dots. Inside, you’ll find a specially commissioned 4,000 flip dot system on the wall. It’s completely programmable on the spot to create a constantly revolving graphic story. There’s also a transparent (of-course) retro-style phone booth inside, where Nothing’s Phone 1 will operate as the official store helpline.

Nothing’s dot display is flipping cool!

As you’d expect, you’ll be able to get your hands on each of Nothing’s products. There’s a custom-built demo table on the ground floor for customers to try gadgets out, and you’ll (rather obviously) be able to buy them. The store will also house collections from fashion and design brands, alongside audio inventions from partners Teenage Engineering. Interestingly, the entire downstairs can also function as a white box gallery style space for exhibitions and events.

And to celebrate the opening, Nothing is offering the first 100 visitors to the store on opening day the chance to buy a pair of limited edition, #the100 laser engraved, Ear Stick buds. Each customer will also be offered exclusive branded merchandise. Opening day is tomorrow, 10 December at 11:30am.