The 9 best new features in Android 9 Pie... and how to get it

It could've been Pez, Praline, or Pistachio Ice Cream – but for Google, naming the next big Android release was as easy as Pie.

And Android 9 Pie is out now, following a few months of evolution and polish in a public beta. Android Pie builds upon the foundations of past releases, of course, but it ushers in a series of improvements designed to streamline and speed up your smartphone experience – as well as suggest that you take your eyes away from the bright glow every so often. See, Google cares.

Some Android handsets (including all Pixels) are ready for Pie today, while others will roll out in the coming months. Wondering whether you should upgrade right away? Here's a look at Android 9 Pie's best new features, along with a list of currently supported devices.