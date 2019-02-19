5 things you need to know about Panasonic’s plans for 2019

Panasonic’s 2019 flagship OLED TV was revealed at CES earlier this year, and we got our hands on it soon after. And now it’s dished the details of the televisions that are supporting it. A total of four OLED models are coming, and the UK is getting two-and-a-bit LCD ranges too.

As well as the range-topping GZ2000, we’ll see the GZ1500 (pictured, with forward-but-not-upward- firing Dolby Atmos speakers) and the GZ1000 and GZ950 ranges. Neither of these last two have dedicated Atmos speakers (although they will both accept an Atmos signal), and they’re only really differentiated by the arrangement of their stands. So we’re looking at Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and Panasonic’s HCX Pro intelligent processing. All the OLEDs will come in 65in and 55in variants.

The LCDs top out with the 75in GX920, with - deep breath - 4K UHD, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Atmos, Alexa and Google, Freeview Play and HCX Pro processing. Beneath it there’s the GX800 (65in, 58in, 50in and 40in) which go without the ‘Pro’ part of the HCX processor. And finally the GX700 (in the same sizes as the GX800), which is giving away voice control and Dolby Vision.

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but frankly we’re just happy to see a TV brand with at least a few realistically sized screens in its 2019 line-up.