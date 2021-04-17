The 39 best Apple Arcade games to give you an instant gaming hit

Apple Arcade landed with a thump in 2019. Over 70 games showed up at once, all angling for attention. Dozens more have since been added to the service, including a range of App Store greats and timeless classics.

But which should you try first? Our list unearths the best titles on Apple Arcade to give you an instant gaming hit, whether you fancy high-octane arcade action, a brief bout of puzzling, or a deeper gaming experience packed full of narrative and adventuring.

Apple Arcade costs £5 per month or comes as part of every Apple One bundle.

Additional text: Matt Tate