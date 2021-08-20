The 12 best games to play on your PlayStation 5

We're used to America gettings things first, but the additional week this rainy little island had to endure before finally getting hold of the PS5? That was a test.

Eventually the wait ended, and the largest console you'll ever clap eyes on has been out in the UK for well over half a year now. Although actually getting your hands on one hasn't got any easier.

Unlike the Xbox Series X, which launched without any first-party games and continues to push Game Pass and studio aquisitions its biggest draw, Sony has a typically diverse little collection of them already, each utilising in some way the PS5's huge power boost and innovative new controller.

And like the Xbox Series X, the latest PlayStation is capable of making last-gen games look and run better, so there's plenty to get stuck into if you're lucky enough to have one under your TV.

We've been putting the PS5 through its paces since day one, and have put together a list of the games we think you should be playing first.