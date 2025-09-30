PS5 DualSense could get a helpful upgrade to keep gamers playing longer – report

Sony is reportedly planning a tweaked version of its brilliant PS5 DualSense controller, which sounds ideal for hardcore gamers or those embarking upon marathon sessions on one of the best games consoles.

According to new reporting, Sony will ditch the integrated rechargeable battery from the current iteration in favour of a replaceable cell. Potentially, there are a couple of small but significant benefits in sight for PS5 and PS5 Pro gamers.

Firstly, a controller with a modular battery can improve the lifecycle of the controller overall, removing the need to replace the pad entirely if the battery fails. Secondly, it could enable longer gaming sessions away from the console or an outlet. Gamers could simply switch out battery packs after a few hours. Again, it’d be a small but beneficial change.

A person said to be familiar with Sony’s plans has told the Polish gaming website PPE.pl that a DualSense V3 will be launched in November 2025.

According to the site, the new controller will launch alongside a revised version of the PS5 Pro control that’s more energy efficient than the initial hardware. The source says there’ll be a 3% power saving and, given the constantly rising energy costs, every little helps. The source in question has previous for accurate information having dropped the dime on Microsoft Flight Simulator’s scheduled launch for PS5. That release happens on December 8.

So far, we’ve heard nothing official from Sony on a new iteration of either the DualSense controller or an improved PS5 Pro. So we wouldn’t advise basing your purchasing plans on this speculation. During 2024 there were plentiful rumours of a DualSense V2 coming with greater durability and better battery life. Sony may have tweaked the controller but never announced an upgrade. Whatever improvements Sony did make appeared to be negligible.