Our pick of the best gifts for movie lovers for Christmas 2025

Philips Hue Play Wall Washer

Rather than diligently scrubbing your walls, Philips’ Wall Washer is, in fact, a turbocharged ambient light that bathes your walls with spectacular colour gradients that match whatever you’re watching on your TV. When paired with the Hue Sync Box, it extends on-screen colours beyond your TV’s borders, creating an immersive experience that rivals cinema’s greatest screens. From explosions bursting across your walls in fiery oranges, to underwater scenes plunging your lounge into James Cameron-approved deep blues, it’s the perfect setup for those who want to harness the dazzling immersion of an Amblight TV without forking out for a new screen.

Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. Buildable Lamp

This set captures the playful spirit of Pixar’s beloved mascot with remarkable attention to detail. The fully articulated model recreates Luxo Jr.’s bouncing and rotating movements, while the included Pixar Ball reveals hidden Easter eggs referencing classic films like Toy Story and Finding Nemo. At over 11 inches tall, it’s a delightful tribute to a slice of animation history.

Marauder’s Map

Solemnly swear you’re up to no good? Then you’re more than worthy of this intricate replica of one of our favourite magical items from the Harry Potter universe. Complete with folds and flaps, this expanding replica will be appreciated by anyone with a taste for butterbeer, chocolate frogs, and getting into trouble at every turn. Mischief managed.

Martin Scorsese MasterClass

Learn filmmaking from a true master with 30 video lessons covering everything from storytelling to editing. The Oscar winner deconstructs his approach to cinema, sharing insights from Mean Streets to The Wolf of Wall Street. With four and a half hours of content, it’s an invaluable resource for aspiring directors and film enthusiasts seeking to understand the craft.

The Whale Screenplay Book

This beautifully crafted hardback opens with an introduction by Oscar winner Brendan Fraser before presenting Darren Aronofsky’s complete screenplay alongside the original script. Featuring film stills, an essay by Peter Coviello, and a conversation between Aronofsky and Samuel Hunter, it’s essential reading for anyone interested in contemporary cinema and the art of screenwriting.

The Broken Shards of Narsil Sword Replica

Bring Middle-earth to your humble abode with this authentic 30in replica of Tolkien’s legendary broken sword. Crafted from stainless steel with a cast metal handle wrapped in faux leather, it captures the profound symbolism of Tolkien’s masterpiece, with a handy wall plaque for display. All you need now is an elf lord skilled enough to reforge it…

Cinemaps: An Atlas of 35 Great Movies

Artist Andrew DeGraff’s hand-painted maps chart character routes through iconic films from King Kong to The Princess Bride. Each 11×14 painting reveals meticulous cartographic detail, accompanied by illuminating essays from film critic A.D. Jameson. Follow Marty McFly through Hill Valley or track Jack Torrance’s trail through The Overlook Hotel in this visual reference for film lovers.

Lakeland Popcorn Maker With Bowl

No movie night is complete without fresh popcorn, and this hot-air machine delivers 60g of hot kernels in just 2.5 minutes. Using circulated hot air instead of oil creates a healthier (and cheaper) snack that’s also ready faster than microwaved alternatives. The removable bowl means you can also take your treat straight to the sofa for immediate enjoyment.

Big Bertha 3 Seater Albert Sofa Bean Bag

Ultimate comfort meets contemporary style in this gargantuan oversized bean bag sofa large enough for the whole family. Perfect for marathon viewing sessions, it offers unmatched decadent relaxation while looking rather sleek (for a beanbag, at least), in the process. Good luck trying to get up once you’re firmly snuggled in.

Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Collectable

This full-scale recreation of the mythical Skywalker lightsaber features realistic blade effects and authentic sound activation. At 76cm long and including hilt, blade, and display stand, it’s an ideal choice for Star Wars enthusiasts who demand screen-accurate detail. The push-button activation brings the weapon to life in all its glory – though it’s designed for display rather than fancy duelling.

Xgimi Horizon S Max

The S Max will transform any wall into a cinema screen, delivering 3100 ISO lumens of brightness along with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certification for 4K goodness. It’s dressed to impress, with a built-in stand that eliminates mounting hassles. Setup’s a doddle too, automatically adjusting to wall colours and enabling ultra-wide screen modes at the touch of a button.

Mustard Popcorn Scented Candle

Enjoy the olfactory essence of the cinema without leaving your sofa, with this quirky popcorn-scented candle in a tin. Transporting you to the picture house with a single sniff (minus the sticky floors and overpriced tickets), it’s a simple way to up the atmosphere on movie night. Rubbish trailers, whispering teens, and distracting phone screens not included.