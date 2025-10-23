Razer shows pro PS5 gamers some love with the new Raiju V3 Pro controller

You can’t accuse Razer of nailing its colours entirely to the Xbox mast anymore: the peripheral powerhouse has just unveiled the Raiju V3 Pro, finally bringing PS5 gamers the same level of PC-like speed and precision in controller form. Now owners of both game consoles can power up their play with rapid response inputs hair trigger buttons.

This isn’t just a Wolverine V3 Pro with a PlayStation touchpad bolted on the front: Razer has equipped the Raiju V3 Pro with removable mouse click back buttons for the first time, letting players pick the amount that suits their personal play style.

Naturally it keeps Sony’s dual analogue layout, with twin sticks beneath the D-Pad and face buttons. The controller might not match the official PS5 pad on size, but the distance between the sticks and buttons is, so players transitioning between the two should feel right at home.

The Hall effect analogue sticks are drift-resistant and the face buttons have a minuscule 0.65mm actuation distance, so there’ll be no blaming of equipment for missed shots or scoring opportunities when playing online. PC players also get rapid 2000Hz polling when using the bundled wireless dongle, and full customisation of the extra buttons through Razer’s Synapse 4 software.

Razer tapped up pro players to help with design feedback, as well as building on the (admittedly excellent) Wolverine V3 Pro. The extra pair of claw grip bumpers and two-stage triggers that can be swapped into hair trigger mode with the flick of a switch both make the jump from Xbox to PS5 here. A 3.5mm port also sticks around for connecting a headset.

The included carry case gives you somewhere to stash the controller itself, along with the extra long USB cable, swappable analogue sticks and screwdriver for changing out the rear buttons.

About the only thing more casual gamers might miss is any sort of vibration – though a Razer rep told me this is the first thing pro players disable, and ditching the motors has helped reduce weight to 250g, versus 279g on the old Raiju V2 Pro.

The Raiju V3 Pro is on sale right now, in Black and White colours, for $220/£199/€209.
















