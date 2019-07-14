The 10 Best Home Entertainment Amazon Prime Day Deals - 16th July

Finally, 4K TVs and projectors are available at an affordable price for anybody. Thanks to Prime Day, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.
If there’s one thing we’ve learnt so far, it’s that Amazon is all-in on this year of deals - with thousands of offers covering a tonne of categories.
You may get lost in them all, so we’ve gone ahead and found the best offers of the day.
Follow our Twitter for Lightning Deals, and all the Home Entertainment deals mentioned yesterday are still going.
The Best TV Deals
TCL 55DP628 55in UHD 4K TV, HDR10 and HLG, Modern Design with Freeview Play - Works with Alexa (2018/2019 Model) - Black - just £299 (40% off)
Sony BRAVIA KD65XG70 65in LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV - Black (2019 model) - just £899 (18% off)
Hisense H43B7100UK 43in 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play (2019) - just £255 (36% off)
LG 24TK410V 24in 720p HD Ready LED TV (2018 Model) - Black [Energy Class A] - just £99 (22% off)
TCL 65DP628 65in UHD 4K TV, HDR10 and HLG, Modern Design with Freeview Play (2018/2019 Model) - just £399 (£200 off)
TCL 43DP628 43in UHD 4K TV, HDR10 and HLG, Modern Design with Freeview Play - Works with Alexa (2018/2019 Model) - Black - just £199 (40% off)
The Best Projector Deals
Epson EB-X41 XGA 3600 Lumens Projector - White - just £245 (24% off)
LG Minibeam PH550G Portable Projector (HD, LED, 100,000:1 contrast, 550 lumens) - just £329 (23% off)
Epson EH-TW5650 Full HD 2500 Lumens Projector - White - just £559 (17% off)
Epson EH-TW650 Full HD 3100 Lumens Wi-Fi Gaming and Home Cinema Projector - White - just £384.99 (26% off)