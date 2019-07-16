The 10 Best Gadget Amazon Prime Day Deals - Day Two

So here we are. Amazon are stretching the definition of a “day” into a second day of Prime Day deals.
You can find them across a lot of categories, but any Stuff geek is primarily interested in the tech offers.
Let’s take a look at the ten best gadget deals on this - day two of Prime Day - that deserve your hard-earned money!
Couple quick bits of housekeeping. To get these offers, you need Prime, and you can save £20 on a subscription right now. Also, the top ten deals from yesterday are still kicking about on Amazon, so have a look through those too.
HUAWEI Band 3 Pro - Smart Band Fitness ActivitiesTracker with 0.95" AMOLED Touchscreen, 24/7 Continuous Heart Rate Monitor, up to 12 Days Usage, Scientific Sleep Monitor, GPS, 5ATM Waterproof, Black - just £49.99 (38% off)
EC Technology Portable Charger 22400mAh Power Bank Ultra High Capacity External Battery with Auto IC for Smartphone, Black & Red - just £16.09 (30% off)
Apple iPhone 7 SIM-Free Smartphone Black 128GB (Renewed) - just £259.20 (12% off)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Silver - just £174 (13% off)
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact UK SIM-Free Smartphone - Liquid Black (Exclusive to Amazon) [UK] - just £399 (20% off)
Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II Camera - Silver/Black (16.1 MP, M.Zuiko 12 - 40 mm Pro Lens) - £1028.99 (9% off)
iTeknic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones, Foldable Wireless Over Ear Headsets Hi-Fi Stereo Sound, Bulit-in Microphone for MP3 Android IOS - just £41.64 (31% off)
GoPro HERO6 Camera - Black - just £270.77 (13% off)
HUAWEI Watch 2 Classic Smartwatch, Fitness and Activities Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Music, Smart Notificatons, IP68-Life Waterproof - Titanium Grey - just £189.99 (17% off)
Sony SRS-XB31 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker with Extra Bass - Black - just £76