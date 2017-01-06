Meet the deceptively adorable members of LG’s robot squad

The Hub Robot is like J.A.R.V.I.S, but cuter. Designed to connect the different elements of your smart home, it includes Amazon’s Alexa voice recognition tech inside it, meaning it can carry out the most mundane of tasks such as turning on the heating or starting the washing machine. When it’s not making eyes at you, the Hub Robot’s face will transform into an interactive display on which you can view your fridge’s contents, get weather and traffic updates, and see reminders.

It's also aware of everyone’s movements and is capable of recognising individuals in your family, meaning it can greet everyone uniquely. To make that less creepy, the Hub Robot can express emotions with its giant blue blinkers and also swivel and 'nod' its head. Oh, and it comes with its own army of mini-mes, designed to be placed around the house as assistants to your robot assistant.