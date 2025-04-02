You won’t believe how much space this robot lawnmower can handle

If you’ve got a robot vacuum looking after the inside of your house, it only makes sense for a robot lawnmower to look after the outside. While there are plenty to pick from, most options don’t quite offer the specs needed to cover a large garden. But that’s not a problem with Segway’s new Navimow X3 Series. In fact, you won’t believe how much garden this thing can handle.

The X3 Series can mow up to 10,000 square metres – roughly one and a half football pitches. If your garden’s big enough that you lose your dog in it regularly, this one’s for you.

There are four models in the line-up – all cutting grass without the faff of boundary cords. They’re armed with 6 blades, charge up faster than ever, and chew through grass at double the speed of the industry average. These mowers can cover 5000 square metres in 24 hours, or 1200 square metres on a single charge. That means if you’re cutting up to this mower’s max range, it’ll take about 2 days to finish the job. While not quite as fast as I’d like, it’s still better than other robot mowers.

Segway also threw in some serious nerd candy with their upgraded EFLS 3.0 system. It’s basically beefed GPS – with RTK, VSLAM, and VIO tech that’ll keep it on track. There are even dual antennas so it doesn’t get lost. Obstacle avoidance is better than ever thanks to VisionFence tech and a 300° view. Segway uses three cameras and a Time-of-Flight sensor. It can identify over 200 types of obstacles, which is great news if your garden has swings, trampolines, or rogue garden gnomes.

There’s even a dot matrix screen on the machine to show you the lawnmower’s status. Within the app, you can control the entire machine, see where it is on your map, and even control it with a smart home assistant. Interestingly, there’s also an Expansion Bay with an open API, in case you fancy modding it like a lawn-cutting Iron Man suit.

But all of this grass cutting power comes at a price. The X315E is £2199, the X330E is £2599, the X350E is £3199, and the top-tier X390E will set you back £4299. They’ll be available via authorised dealers, which you can see on Segway’s website.