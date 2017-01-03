The Honor 6X is £225 of flagship-worrying telephony

There’s more to a cracking phone than the specs, though.

You’re right, of course. Thankfully, Honor reckons the 6X has the everyday performance and usability to match its on-paper credibility. It’ll unlock in 0.3 seconds, for example, so your thumbs won’t be kept waiting, whilst the fingerprint scanner keeps things speedy with shortcuts for selfies, alarms and more.

Whether they’ll work in practice will have to wait until we review it...

That all sounds swell, but can it take a sharp snap on a dark night in Twickenham?

Someone’s a bit demanding today. But, yes, it should be able to, thanks to a dual-lens setup which pairs a 12MP autofocus sensor with a 2MP secondary snapper. Clever pixel-isolation technology is supposed to reduce low-light blur, too, whilst Phase Detection smarts should see focus fixed in less than half a second.