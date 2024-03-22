This new fitness tracker from Honor is everything you need for less than £50

Looking for a new fitness tracker to slap on your wrist? There are plenty of options to pick from, but most specialise in one specific feature. But Honor’s latest Band is the everyman fitness tracker, promising an unmatched wellness experience. And the best part? It costs less than £50.

Honor’s Band 9 is more like some sort of fitness command centre wrapped around your wrist. Sporting a 1.57-inch AMOLED display, it refreshes at a smooth 60Hz, making scrolling through notifications a breeze. With a whopping 96 training modes, it’s like having a personal trainer, nutritionist, and cheerleader all in one. Whether you’re into doing pirouettes, pumping iron, or just plain walking, the Band 9 has got your back.

But it’s not just about the tech inside, it’s got to sit pretty on your wrist as well. The Honor Band 9 brings good looks in spades with a sleek, lightweight design that screams “I’m stylish, and I work out.” At just 16.3g and 9.49mm thick, it’s so light and slim you might forget you’re wearing it – until it vibrates to remind you to move, that is. And with its fancy NCVM finish, it looks more like a piece of sophisticated jewellery than a fitness tracker.

You’ll also find the Band 9 packed with features that would make even the most tech-averse person take notice. From the Fitness Age feature, which kindly lets you know if your body is ageing faster than you’d like, to comprehensive tracking that covers everything from your heart rate to how stressed you’re feeling, it’s like having a wellness coach on your wrist. With up to 14 days on a single charge, the Band 9 is ready to go the distance. Plus, with its nifty magnetic charger, you can power up without fumbling with cables.

Ready to strap this little guy to your arm? The Honor Band 9 is available in three chic colours: Purple, Blue, and Black. You can nab one directly from the brand for £50. And for those quick on the draw, there’s a £5 off early bird voucher waiting for early orders bringing the price down to £45.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home