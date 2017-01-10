The best headphone deals 2017

In the market for some new in-ears? Craving a new set of cans? Fervently searching for some novel 'phones?
Quit seeking and behold our pick of the best headphone deals - sure to bring sweet sounds to your needy canals.
From sports buds to noice-cancelling commuter cans, there's a deal below for every audio taste - at a suitably tasty price.
On-ear headphones deals
Reasonably priced and superb to boot, these padded 'phones from AKG are a no-brainer for budget brilliance. Lightweight and comfortable, they sound great - and look like they cost a lot more.
Buy the AKG 451 here for £39.97 from Currys PC World - saving £10.03
Wire-free without compromise, our favourite pair of high-end cans has gone Bluetooth - and retained its stunning performance. As pretty as ever and truly easy to live with, B&W has made in the P7 Wireless a premium listening experience without a downside.
Buy the Bowers & Wilkins P7 Wireless here for £279 from Amazon - saving £50.99
No slouch in the sound department, AKG's Y50BT is proof that good wireless sound doesn't have to cost the earth. These booming beauties are clear as a bell and serve up truckloads of detail - and a clean, refined and agile listen.
Buy the AKG Y50BT here for £99.95 from Amazon - saving over £50
Another brilliant pair from B&W, the P5 Wireless is the brand's first foray into wireless cans - and we've rarely seen a better debut. Authoritative, dynamic and subtle, this is luxury for your ears - inside and out.
Buy the Bowers & Wilkins P5 Wireless here for £229 from Amazon
With more than enough battery life to last the longest passenger flight, Bose's QC35 might not be the bassiest pair of 'phones - but that's the point: they're tuned to stay neutral, so you'll only get clarity. And, if you're a commuter, they work a treat.
Buy the Bose QuietComfort 35 here for £269 from PRC direct - saving £10
Expensive, yes, but far from daylight robbery: Sennheiser's Momentum 2 will have you smitten, with lively, transparent sound and pocket-friendly portability. They look darn fine, too, with a stitched leather headband.
Buy the Sennheiser Momentum 2 here for £209.95 from Amazon - saving £60.04
In-ear headphones deals
Pound-for-pound the best 'buds we've tried, these in-ears from SoundMagic possess a price tag that belies their fantastic sound quality. Bundled with an array of tips, the E10C offers bold bass, clarity and full-bodied sound to beat any bargain 'phones.
Buy the SoundMagic E10C here for £39.99 from Amazon
You might not have heard of Fidue, but its A65 is a cracking pair of buds. With full-bodied sound and a snappy dress sense, an 8mm titanium driver proves itself to be rather talented indeed - which is particularly impressive, given the price.
Buy the Fidue A65 here for £39.99 from Amazon - saving £10
The size of a pear drop, JBL’s brand spanking new wireless buds are all about fuss-free fit. Sure, they're not sweatproof or waterproof, but an eight-hour battery life and weighty bass make them a solid choice for gym-goers and commuters.
Buy the JBL Everest 100 here for £79.99 from Currys PC World
Simple, well-built and nice-sounding, the flexible, water-resistant design of these Flex 'phones makes them a boon for active listeners. A light, flat cable doesn't bounce too much, whilst ear hooks mean the buds stay in as you run.
Buy the Soul Electronics Flex here for £29.29 from Amazon - saving £20
What to look for in a new pair of headphones
If you're feeling overwhelmed by the wealth of headphones on offer here, fear not: here are the top things to consider when buying yourself a new pair.
First up, how much do you hate wires? If you're looking for cable-free listening, you'll want some Bluetooth-enabled 'phones. It's worth considering battery life - Bose's QC35s can do a full 20 hours on a single charge - as well as pairing options (NFC is increasingly common).
If you'd rather have the certainty of a cable, be sure to check it's compatible with your device. Own an iPhone 7? You'll be needing some Lightning-equipped headphones, then.
Once you're plugged in, you'll probably be wanting some noise cancelling tech, too, to keep the outside world, well, out. Effectiveness varies across models, with both passive - literally blocking the sound - and active - using microphones to measure and counteract noise - approaches.
As for comfort, the in-ear versus on-ear debate is really a matter of personal preference. If you have toasty lobes, buds might be better. If you prefer not to jam silicone tips into your hear-holes, on-ears are the right choice.
Finally, budget: spending more doesn't necessarily mean you'll get a better listening experience. Primarily, this is because we've seen a proliferation of low-price, high-quality headphones in recent years. Then, there's the fact that audio quality also depends on the device that's sending it. Properly expensive 'phones deserve audiophile-level kit.
Of course, none of this matters if you're buying new cans as a fashion statement.