The best Three mobile phone deals

The best Three Samsung deals
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
If you've got your sights set on Three, this is their best Galaxy S7 Edge deal, at £34.00 a month, with a good data allowance.
- Free Dezzer for three months
- Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £816.00
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) on Three for £34.00 a month in Black | Gold
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
Three's best 32GB S7 offer has a very low Total Cost of Ownership, with 8GB of data for £29.00 a month.
- Free Dezzer for three months
- Galaxy S7 32GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £715.99
Get the Galaxy S7 (32GB) on Three for £29.00 a month, plus £19.99 upfront in Black | White | Gold | Pink Gold
Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB
The leading S6 deal comes in at £32.00 a month and a £12.99 upfront free, with 8GB of data and free roaming in loads of countries.
- Free Dezzer for three months
- Galaxy S6 32GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £780.00
Get the Galaxy S6 (32GB) on Three for £32.00 a month, plus £12.99 upfront in Black | Gold | White
The best Three Apple deals
Apple iPhone 7 32GB
The numerical network's key deal comes a good amount of data at 12GB for £39.00 a month, with no upfront fee.
- Free Deezer for three months
- iPhone 7 32GB
- 12GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £936.00
Get the iPhone 7 (32GB) on Three for £39.00 a month in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB
Three's main offering has a very large 8GB for £46.00 a month, with a £19.00 upfront fee.
- Free Deezer for three months
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1123.00
Get the iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) on Three for £46.00 a month, plus £19.00 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 6s 32GB
The best 32GB iPhone deal will set you back £34.00 a month and for that you get 8GB of data.
- iPhone 6s 32GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £816.00
Get the iPhone 6s (32GB) on Three for £34.00 a month in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
The best Three SIM Only deals
Suffering from commitment issues? Then this Three 30-day plan is ideal for you.
- 2GB data (4G)
- 200 minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it for £13.00 per month (1 month) from Three in a Nano SIM
Happy with your current phone, or looking to move to a SIMO deal? Three is offering a 8GB SIM for £15.00 a month.
- 8GB data (4G)
- 600 minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it for £15.00 per month (12 months) from Three in a Nano SIM
