Those of you tempted by the recent re-release of the iconic Nokia 3210 might want to hold fire if battery life was one of its biggest sells, as Sony’s new Xperia 10 VI looks to offer multiple days per charge, with all the full-fat smartphone features you’d expect.

Its biggest draw is a whopping 5000mAh battery which, while not a world record holder, is certainly more than acceptable, with two days of use promised per charge. That might not be enough for a week in the desert at Burning Man, but it’s still ideal for a weekend getaway if you’ve forgotten your charger. Sony is also touting its Xperia Adaptive Charging technology, which promises to ensure that the batter stays healthy for three years by continuously monitoring the handset’s charging process to prevent unnecessary strain.

Despite its 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display, the Xperia 10 VI is a relatively lightweight handset, tipping the scales at a respectable 164g (the iPhone 15, for comparison, weighs 171g). This, combined with its hardy resin body material, Gorilla Glass Victus, and IP65/68 waterproof and dustproof performance, should offer peace of mind while you’re throwing tumultuous cider-fuelled shapes in a field somewhere.

Round the back, you’ll find a dual camera setup serving up three focal lengths (16mm, 26mm, and 52mm) for shooting, along with OIS and a 2x optical zoom equivalent. Sony is also targeting Reel Enthusiasts with a Video Creator app which generates short videos from your captured photos and video footage.

Another feature worthy of note is an honest-to-goodness, 100% organic, 3.5mm headphone jack which, in this day and age, is an absolute treat. It’ll also go some way to helping preserve that precious battery life, sapping far less energy than Bluetooth headphones or speakers. Sony’s DSEE Ultimate upscaling tech also aims to upscale audio from things like streaming services to a higher, uncompressed quality.

If that all floats your boat, you’ll be pleased to hear that the Xperia 10 VI will be available in Blue, Black and White from the middle of June onwards for £349 / €399 (US pricing and release information TBC). Pre-orders start from the 15 May, directly from Sony or Amazon.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.