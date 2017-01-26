The best iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and SE UK contract deals - January 2017

With the Apple iPhone 7 going from strength to strength, and whether you've been meaning to replace your ageing iPhone 4s for years or you're already bored with your iPhone 6 - the Apple iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus have some great deals around today.
Having spent plenty of time with Apple's current flagships, we're still mightily impressed with the last gen - check out our reviews of the 6s and 6s Plus to find out why. And there's now a third top-spec option in the form of the iPhone SE: a smaller-screened handset that packs pretty much all the power of its bigger siblings.
But we know the real reason you've landed on this page is so that you can buy one. Fair enough: below you'll find the best UK contract deals currently on offer with all of the major network providers.
These all show the total cost of ownership (TCO), which is the cost of the contract, multiplied by the 24 months duration, with the upfront cost added.
The best Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) UK contract deals
Is 16GB of phone enough for you? If it is, these are the iPhone 6s deals you'll want to take a look at. The EE deal looks the pick of the bunch to us, with 3GB for the price of £25.99 a month.
EE
EE's best deal for the 32GB iPhone 6s gives you a more-than-useful 3GB of data, for a monthly cost of £25.99, with a £25.00 upfront fee.
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three momths
- iPhone 6s 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £648.76
Get the iPhone 6s (32GB) on EE for £25.99 a month, plus £25.00 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
O2
O2's best 32GB iPhone 6s deal gives you a reasonable amount of data for £28.50 a month, with a £50.00 upfront fee.
- iPhone 6s 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £734.00
Get the iPhone 6s (32GB) on O2 for £28.50 a month, plus a £50.00 upfront fee in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
Vodafone
This 32GB iPhone 6s deal has no upfront cost and a massive 3GB of data, for £37.00 a month - first six months £18.50.
- iPhone 6s 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £768.00
Get the iPhone 6s (32GB) on Vodafone for £18.50 for first six months, £37.00 a month afterwards in Rose Gold
Three
Three's best 32GB iPhone deal will set you back £34.00 a month and for that you get 8GB of data.
- iPhone 6s 32GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £816.00
Get the iPhone 6s (32GB) on Three for £34.00 a month n Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
* See more Apple iPhone 6s 16GB deals here
The best Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) UK contract deals
Apple's biggest phone plus 32GB of storage might seem an odd combination, but cloud storage could make it work. We like the Vodafone deal for its low TCO, and EE for the big data.
Vodafone
Vodafone's £37.00 (£18.50 for first six months) a month offering comes with a 3GB data offering, with a £23.99 upfront cost.
- iPhone 6s Plus 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £800.99
Get the iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) on Vodafone for £37.00 a month (£18.50 for first 6 months), plus £23.99 upfront in Rose Gold
Three
If you've got your heart set on Three, this is the pick of its iPhone 6s Plus deals - £39.00 a month, and no upfront.
- iPhone 6s Plus 32GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £936.00
Get the iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) on Three for £39.00 a month in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
EE
EE's offers you get 2GB of 4G data, for £40.99 a month.
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three momths
- iPhone 6s Plus 32GB
- 10GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £983.76
Get the iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) on EE for £40.99 a month in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
O2
A good all-round deal: 3GB of data, £43.00 a month, plus a £49.99 upfront fee.
- iPhone 6s Plus 32GB
- 5GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1175.99
Get the iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) on O2 for £43.00 a month, plus £49.99 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
* See more Apple iPhone 6s Plus 16GB deals here
The best Apple iPhone SE (16GB) UK contract deals
The iPhone SE is Apple's 4in iPhone, crammed with the powerful innards of the iPhone 6s. We've spotted a few cracking deals on it, led by these four below - with Three's current offer for its 8GB.
Three
The numerical network's leading deal comes with 8GB for £26.00 a month, with no upfront fee.
- £5 cashback
- iPhone SE 16GB
- 8GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £600.00
Get the iPhone SE (16GB) on Three for £26.00 a month in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
EE
EE's best deal for the 16GB iPhone SE gives you a reasonable 2GB of data, for a monthly cost of £25.99, and with no upfront cost.
- iPhone SE 16GB
- 2GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £623.76
Get the iPhone SE (16GB) on EE for £25.99 a month in Rose Gold | Gold | Grey
O2
O2's most outstanding deal for the iPhone SE delivers 3GB of data, on a £26.50 contract, with no upfront cost.
- iPhone SE 16GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £636.00
Get the iPhone SE (16GB) on O2 for £26.50 a month in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
Vodafone
Big red's best deal comes in at £32.00 a month (£16.00 for 1st six months) with 3GB of data that's idea for YouTubers.
- iPhone SE 16GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £672.00
Get the iPhone SE (16GB) on Vodafone for £32.00 a month (£16.00 1st 6 months) in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver
* See more Apple iPhone SE deals here