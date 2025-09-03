Meet Suri 2.0 – my favourite electric toothbrush just got even better

I never thought I’d be the sort of person who gets excited about an electric toothbrush, but here we are. I’ve been using Suri’s original model for the past year, and it’s one of the few gadgets in my bathroom that actually lives up to the hype. Now, the company has released Suri 2.0 – and it’s even better.

I’ve been brushing with it for the past month, and while I’ll save the in-depth verdict for a full review going live soon, here’s what you need to know.

Suri (short for Sustainable Rituals) has built a name for itself by doing things differently. Its award-winning, Trustpilot-topping toothbrush took on the giants of oral care with a simple idea: make something that cleans brilliantly, looks good, and doesn’t trash the planet.

Suri 2.0 keeps all of that but refines the formula with new tech and thoughtful design touches.

The aluminium handle and recyclable, plant-based heads are still here, along with the marathon battery life I already rely on. What’s new is under the hood.

There’s a more powerful sonic motor that’s quieter than before, and a TouchSense pressure sensor that gives subtle feedback if you brush too hard (something my dentist has been nagging me about for years).

Travel is easier, too. The redesigned UV-C case has its own built-in battery, so it kills off 99.9-percent of bacteria on the go without needing cables. A small touch, but one that makes it feel like a proper travel companion rather than a clunky add-on.

Sustainability is still front and centre. The packaging is fully recyclable and now uses fewer materials, and Suri continues to offer its mail-back scheme so used heads don’t end up in landfill. That matters to me, as I’ve always hated the waste that comes with other brush systems.

Co-founders Gyve Safavi and Mark Rushmore say Suri 2.0 is all about listening to customers, and you can see it in the details. From the new plant-based head cover to the travel lock (no more buzzing in your suitcase), everything feels considered.

At $135 in the US and £105 in the UK, including the UV-C case, it’s not cheap (although it’s not as expensive as some models out there, either), but in my view, it is worth it. I loved the first Suri because it made brushing less of a chore. The 2.0 does the same but with smarter features and less guilt. Full review coming soon…

