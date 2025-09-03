I’ve been reviewing the Remarkable Paper Pro Move for two weeks – now I’m never going back to paper

I’ve always loved writing things down (I’ve been doing it since I was a child). Pen on paper is great for creativity, but the trouble is, paper doesn’t play well with a modern, tech-filled world. Notebooks get lost, pages go missing, and once something’s scrawled in ink, it’s basically stuck there. I’ve tested plenty of “digital paper” devices and e-readers over the years, but most either feel like tablets in disguise or simply don’t capture the tactile joy of handwriting.

The Remarkable Paper Pro Move promises to change that. I’ve spent two weeks carrying it everywhere – in my jacket pocket, in a backpack, on the dining room table – and it’s quickly replaced every scrap of paper I used to reach for.

This 7.3in slate is small enough to live in the “always with me” category, yet powerful enough to handle actual work. It’s the first device I’ve used that really does feel like paper, but with all the benefits of the cloud.

Read all about my experiences with the Remarkable Paper Pro Move below…

Small but mighty

The Paper Pro Move is roughly the size of a notepad, weighing just 235g. That means it slides into pockets and bags without a second thought. Compared with the larger Remarkable 2 or Paper Pro, this is the version you actually take out into the world.

I’ve used it in coffee shops, on trains, while waiting for meetings to start, and even while standing – the size makes one-handed reading genuinely doable.

Despite its smaller footprint, the hardware feels anything but cheap. Everything is incredibly well designed, with thoughtful touches throughout. The anodised aluminium frame and textured glass give it a sleek, modern finish. It doesn’t shout “gadget” when you pull it out, which I found made conversations in meetings feel more natural than when I’ve got a laptop screen between me and someone else.

Of course, the smaller screen does come with some trade-offs, chief among which is that it feels more cramped to write on than larger displays. This is especially apparent if you have large writing.

Despite being smaller, battery life has impressed me. I’ve gone nearly two weeks without recharging, and when it does run low, ten minutes plugged in gives me days of use. And because it charges over USB-C, I can just top it up with my phone charger.

This biggest I’ve had with the design is that my review unit has a single dead pixel. It’s tiny, difficult to spot, and doesn’t affect use, but if you’re a perfectionist, it might niggle.

The writing experience

This is where Remarkable has always led the field. The Move uses the same Canvas Colour display as the larger Pro, with millions of coloured ink particles creating a surface that feels astonishingly close to paper. Every stroke from the Marker has that tiny bit of friction that makes writing feel natural rather than slippery. It has just the right resistance to trick my brain into thinking I’m back in school, jotting on paper.

Colour is a big deal here. You don’t get the punchy saturation of an iPad, but the Move isn’t trying to be an iPad. Instead, it gives you soft, natural tones – perfect for highlighting text, marking up a PDF, or sketching diagrams. For me, the colour display has been especially useful when reading and annotating PDF press releases.

I think physically writing things down has become more important with the rise of AI tools, and I find that handwriting helps ideas flow more naturally. Having that process captured digitally feels like the best of both worlds.

Software that stays out of the way

The big selling point of Remarkable devices has always been focus. The Move continues that philosophy. There are no apps, no notifications, no endless distractions. You switch it on and you’re met with your notebooks, documents, and templates. That’s it.

Templates are especially useful: lined paper, grids, planners, and more can be dropped in instantly. The ability to download curated user-created templates is great, but I wish you could design your own – hopefully something Remarkable adds in a later software update. They’ve shown before that they listen closely to their users.

Handwriting recognition is frankly impressive. Even with my messy scrawl, it accurately converts notes into neat, editable text. I’ve had my handwriting butchered by other software before, so seeing full sentences transcribed without errors is remarkable (pun intended).

With the low-cost Connect subscription ($2.99/£2.99 a month after a 100-day trial), you also get unlimited cloud storage, cross-device syncing, and more advanced features.

New software at launch

From launch on 3 September 2025, several updates are ready to go on the Paper Pro Move. Method templates are now fully scalable to fit all Remarkable devices, including this new, smaller screen, and there’s a fresh set of workbooks tailored specifically for the new format. For project planning and structured note-taking, they’re excellent.

The recently introduced “Send to Slack” integration is also baked in, letting you fire off meeting notes or diagrams straight into your team channels. That’s already become part of my daily workflow. Established tools like handwriting conversion, unlimited cloud storage, and the Protection Plan are present from day one, too.

Shortly after launch, Remarkable plans to roll out two more useful features: handwriting search, which is already in beta and will make digging through past notes even easier, and a moving toolbar, which will let you reposition the toolset anywhere on the screen. Neither is here yet, but both should land within weeks.

If there’s one big feature I’d like to see, it’s deeper integration with Google services. Being able to send notes directly into Docs or Keep would fit seamlessly into my existing workflow. Right now, you can import, export and email easily enough, but direct integration would take the experience to another level.

For work on the move

The clue’s in the name: this writing tablet is designed for mobility. I’ve tested it in contexts where a laptop would feel clumsy – standing at a press conference, walking between meetings, and while having a chat over breakfast. In every case, the Move let me stay present while still jotting down ideas.

For people who deal with documents – journalists, sales reps, architects, consultants – it’s a fantastic way to annotate, review, and share without juggling laptops or shuffling paper.

Importing files is straightforward, and marking up PDFs with coloured ink feels intuitive.

Sustainability

It’s also worth noting that the Move is Remarkable’s most sustainable device yet, made from over 50-percent recycled metals and designed for easier repair. That doesn’t affect day-to-day use, but it’s reassuring to know the company is pushing for greener production.

Remarkable Paper Pro Move verdict

After two weeks with the Remarkable Paper Pro Move, I’ve stopped carrying paper notebooks altogether. That’s not hyperbole. I literally cleared out the stack of half-used pads on my desk last week and haven’t looked back. The Move is light, responsive, and always within reach. It’s always connected as well.

It’s not for everyone – if you want apps, entertainment, or full-colour illustrations, this isn’t your device. But if what you crave is the simplicity of pen and paper with the organisation and security of cloud storage, the Move nails it.

At US$399 / £399 with the Marker, it isn’t cheap. But for me, the cost is outweighed by the daily value it brings. My notes are never lost, my bag is lighter, and my focus is sharper. After two weeks, one thing is clear: I’m not going back to paper ever again.

Stuff Verdict The Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a compact, colour e-ink tablet that makes handwriting feel natural, with a number of useful software integrations. Pros Writing feels natural and accurate

Colour display is excellent for annotating PDFs and reading documents

Handwriting recognition is accurate, even with messy writing Cons Can’t yet create your own templates, only use curated ones

Premium device comes with a premium price

Smaller screen can feel cramped compared to larger devices

Remarkable Paper Pro Move technical specs

Display 7.3” Canvas Color display Processor 1.7GHz dual core Cortex-A55 Memory 2 GB LPDDR4 RAM Battery Rechargeable lithium-ion battery (2,334 mAh) Dimensions 195.6 x 107.8 x 6.5 mm Weight 235 g (0.52 lb)