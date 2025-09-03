JBL’s most recognisable headphones are back and better than ever thanks to this must-have feature

JBL’s Tune series might just be some of the most recognisable over-ear headphones – perhaps behind Beats and AirPods Max. But they’ve not been updated in a while. Good news! The Tune series is back with a refresh, and this time it’s not just a new paint job.

We’re finally seeing a proper leap forward with the arrival of Adaptive Noise Cancelling in the budget-friendly line-up. Honestly, it’s about time, but I’m still happy to see ANC planted in JBL’s more affordable headphones.

The new JBL Tune 780NC and 680NC are the headliners here, bringing not just ANC but also JBL’s Spatial Sound and Personi-Fi 3.0. That means these aren’t just your run-of-the-mill cans with a bassy thump, they’re actually clever. For headphones, that is. Personi-Fi lets you tailor the sound to your ears (not just your taste), and Adaptive ANC means you can block out the world or let a bit back in when someone’s droning on about their weekend.

The 780NC are over-ear with 40mm drivers, while the 680NC are on-ear and slightly more compact with 32mm drivers. So you can pick your poison depending on how much ear-hug you prefer. The over-ear ANC-toting JBL Tune 780NC will set you back €130, while the smaller on-ear 680NC comes in at €100. UK and US pricing has not been announced yet.

If they’re a bit too pricey for you, there are the cheaper JBL Tune 730BT and 530BT cans. They’ll still sound decent thanks to JBL’s Pure Bass, but are missing the bells and whistles like ANC, spatial sound, and Personi-Fi.

Still, they’ve got beamforming mics, Bluetooth 6.0 with multi-point connection, and the same 76-hour battery life with speed charging – five extra hours for just five minutes plugged in. If you’re happy to skip the noise cancelling and spend less, the 730BT drops in October for €80, and the 530BT undercuts them all at just €50. UK and US pricing has not been announced yet.

The differences aren’t just under the hood. All four models have had a bit of a makeover, with clean metallic finishes and colour options that finally go beyond the boring black-and-white routine. The 530BT even adds a Lavender option for those who want their headphones to match their cottagecore aesthetic or their mood lighting.

Across the board, you’re getting Fast Pair by Google and Swift Pair by Microsoft, which means less faffing about with Bluetooth settings. Two beamforming microphones mean your voice doesn’t sound like it’s coming from the bottom of a tin can, and the 76-hour battery life across the range is frankly outrageous (in a good way). The only real difference is whether you want your ears surrounded (780NC and 730BT) or just gently covered (680NC and 530BT).

More than headphones

If you thought the headphones were the end of it, JBL’s got more to show off. Enter the JBL PartyBox 720 – and I use “enter” loosely because this thing is massive. We’re talking 800W of JBL Pro Sound paired with AI Sound Boost. Two massive 9-inch woofers make sure the bass isn’t just heard but felt (probably by your neighbours too). But it’s not all noise and no brains. AI tech optimises your audio in real time, so even Spotify playlists should end up sounding decent.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper JBL PartyBox without the lights. The 720 comes with a dynamic lightshow that can flick between starry skies and strobes. You can sync it all with the music and customise it in the app. It’s even had a mobility upgrade: wider wheels and a better handle mean you won’t break your back dragging it across the patio. Oh, and it’s got not one, but two swappable batteries? You get up to 30 hours of playtime in total, and a 10-minute top-up gives you another two hours.

The JBL PartyBox 720 is dropping in September 2025 for €899.99, available directly from JBL. UK and US pricing has not been announced yet.