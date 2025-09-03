This must-have feature on Garmin’s newest Fenix Pro watch might sway me from my Apple Watch Ultra

Looking for a new top-tier fitness tracker to slap on your wrist? There are plenty of options to pick from, but I think Garmin’s new Fenix 8 Pro might top them off. In fact, it’s got one must-have feature that might actually sway me away from the Apple Watch Ultra already strapped to my wrist.

Read more: Best smartwatches in 2025 from Apple and Android reviewed

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. This thing is rugged, titanium-clad, and ready to dive off cliffs if that’s your thing. But the real kicker is that this is Garmin’s first smartwatch with a MicroLED display. That means there are over 400000 teeny-tiny lights crammed into a 51mm screen that can crank out 4500 nits of brightness. That’s retina-searing brilliance in a world where most screens tap out the moment sunlight dares to exist. Garmin’s calling it the brightest smartwatch ever, and honestly, it might be.

Still, flashy screens alone don’t shift loyalties. What’s properly compelling here is Garmin’s inReach tech. That’s built-in satellite and cellular connectivity that lets you send texts, voice messages, and location updates in an emergency. You can do it all without dragging your phone along, which cannot be send for the Apple Watch Ultra – only iPhones have this feature.

You can call someone from your wrist, check the weather before the clouds punch you in the face, or fire off a 30-second voice note while halfway up a mountain, all without a phone signal in sight. And if things go pear-shaped, you can trigger an SOS and have Garmin’s dedicated response team jump into action.

The Fenix 8 Pro isn’t just for rugged types. It’s also kitted out with a sleep coach, ECG app, Garmin Pay, safety tracking, and even a flashlight. There are daily suggested workouts and endurance scores to remind you that you haven’t gone for a run since June. Navigation features are here too, including TopoActive Maps and dynamic round-trip routing, so you won’t get lost anymore.

There are two flavours to pick from. There’s the AMOLED model, starting at $1200/£1200 and available in 47mm or 51mm sizes with up to 27 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Or you can go for the MicroLED stunner, only available in 51mm, with a still-respectable 10-day battery life and a price tag of $2000/£1730. Both hit shelves on 8 September and are available to pre-order.