Win a pair of Q Acoustic Q Active 200 speakers

There used to be a massive gulf in class between Bluetooth speakers and proper hi-fi kit – the kind requiring an amp the size of a picnic hamper and enough cabling to run Glastonbury.

Fortunately, technology has had its way and high-resolution wireless systems like the Q Active 200 now sound spiffing with all the electronics self-contained. The distinctive styling is there for a reason too: they’re packing ‘dynamic widescreen sound’ so your tunes will sound mustard wherever you are in the room.

Connectivity includes Apple AirPlay 2,Google Chromecast, HDMI ARC for your tellybox, the ability to hook up a turntable, and support for the major streaming services. They’re good, these speakers – we gave them five stars – but we also said it would be a crime not to put them on those striking Tensegrity stands. So we’re giving away the full package, worth over £1800, with a choice of black or white finishes.

