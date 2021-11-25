Q Acoustics Active 200 have a whopping £500 off for Black Friday

Q Acoustics has unleashed a stonking deal on its active loudspeakers. The Active 200 bookshelf boomers represent the company’s first foray into active sound (without the need for a separate amp).

The Q Acoustics Active 200 are down to £999 (usually priced at £1,499), meaning – yes – that’s a huge £500 off.

The Active 200 feature two 2.25in BMR drive units, a rear-firing 4.5in long-throw subwoofer plus six discrete amplifiers resulting in a total power output of 280W.

They come bundled with a Control Hub which means you can connect up your range of devices. Inputs include HDMI and optical digital plus there’s support for Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

Voice control is also available with support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa.

We gave them five stars in our review saying they successfully bridge “the gap between basic wireless speakers and full-on hi-fi. You can’t grumble about the eye-catching design, rock-solid connectivity, numerous streaming options, or the excellent sound quality.

“Use the Q Acoustics 200 to their fullest as your main living room sound system, connected to your TV, and added to a multiroom setup, and you won’t be disappointed with your investment.”

The Active 400 floorstanders are, essentially, a larger version of the 200 with two more discrete amplifiers for 440W of power alongside an extra 4.5in subwoofer for maximum bass. They cost £2,299.