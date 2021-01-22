In much the same way people find Benedict Cumberbatch or Serge Gainsbourg oddly attractive, Q Acoustics’ Q Active 200 speakers have a certain sexiness that immediatey stands out.

The British audio brand is responsible for a hot streak of sonically excellent home cinema and passive speaker solutions, but despite a momentary flirt with Bluetooth, these bookshelf boomers represent their first serious foray into active sound systems without the need for a separate amp.

It’s a comprehensively connected high-resolution package too, with everything from Apple AirPlay 2 to Google Chromecast catered for, along with a choice of voice assistant integrations, and HDMI ARC for plugging them into your tellybox.

The Q Active 200 speakers have a party trick too. It’s called ‘dynamic widescreen sound’ and should means a vast Cliff Richard soundstage (if there is such a thing) no matter where you’re sitting or standing. So we’ve got the Q, but what about the A? Read on for our verdict.