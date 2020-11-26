Win a bulging sack of Christmas goodies worth almost £4500

Given 2020 has been a bit of a stinker, we thought long and hard about what you lot really wanted for Christmas. Sure, we’ve offered up 156 mega suggestions in our gift guide which is in full swing, but then it hit us: what you actually want is to play the guitar and watch TV at the same time as riding a bike and building a Lego kit. Say no more.

With a little help from our friends, we’ve pulled together a gadget sack Santa would be proud of. Gawp in wonder at our new favourite TV, the 48in PhilipsOLED+935 with incredible Bowers & Wilkins sound, the Stuff five-star-rated Cowboy 3 e-bike with masses of built-in safety and security tech, the killer combo of a Vox SDC-1 mini electric guitar and Mini Superbeetle Audio wireless speaker and guitar amp, and finally the 3187-piece Lego Stars Wars Mos Eisley Cantina kit from A New Hope.

To enter, simply follow this link and correctly answer this question.