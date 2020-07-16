The bike might be built for commuters, but its looks are anything but suit-and-tie. Our test model came in a natty matte black paint job that received more than a few complimentary comments.

It’s also available in two shades of grey matte finishes (Anthracite Grey and Mineral Grey). But for its ninja-like looks, we would opt for the Absolute Black.

The first thing you notice when you saddle up is that there are no gears. This is intended to keep the bike low maintenance – as grandpas seem to say, the less something does, the less can go wrong.

There’s also no button to activate the electric motor. Instead, this is an ‘electric assist’ model – in other words, when you start pedalling, the motor kicks in and gives you a little extra nudge. You can turn off the motor using the app, but there’s no way to be powered by electric energy alone. So you will have to pedal, we’re afraid.

At a shade under 17kg, it’s fairly lightweight for an electric bike. But if you have to lug it up stairs at either end of your commute, you’re going to get quite a workout.

The bike has built-in front and rear lights that flash as you pedal, or you can switch them on permanently using the app. And you can see how much battery the bike has by glancing down at the lights on the crossbar.