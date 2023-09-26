Win a huge Xencelabs graphic tablet bundle!

Every creative needs a quality graphics tablet that they can integrate into their personal workflow. And with this competition, you can win four of them! Up for grabs are a Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle (RRP £330) and its Special Edition counterpart (£340), plus a Pen Tablet Medium (£250) and a Pen Tablet Small (£180).

The Special Edition of the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle is differentiated by its Nebula White finish, rather than the standard black, giving the option of a lighter workspace aesthetic. But all Xencelabs tablets offer the same naturally comfortable drawing experience, with an ultra-fine frosted texture to the drawing surface that’s reminiscent of using a pen on real paper.

Both bundles include the clever time-saving Quick Keys accessory plus a medium drawing glove, a pen case containing two digital pens, a dongle, an adapter, nibs and a nib extractor. The question is: would you share the tablets out amongst your creative comrades, or keep the stash for yourself?

