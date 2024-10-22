WIN 2 incredible Scalextric and Hornby Xmas sets worth £410!

This Stuff competition gives one lucky reader the chance to win the ultimate Christmas bundle featuring two superb miniature sets! The C1447M James Bond 007 Scalextric Set (RRP £160) brings the thrill of high-speed pursuits to your living room.

Featuring 1:32 scale models of the classic Aston Martin DB5 and V8, this set includes working headlights, a crossroad for dramatic takedowns, and a side-swipe feature for intense racing action. With 12 curve tracks and various straights for max speeds, you’ll recreate 007’s most daring tarmac stunts to see which one of these great rides comes out on top.

And if you want to slow things down, the Hornby TT:120 The Easterner Train Set (£250) showcases the 4-6-2 LNER A4 – the world’s fastest steam engine – in its BR livery. TT:120 ‘table top’ is a compact scale, perfect for any room of the house, and this sound-fitted digital set includes Hornby’s HM7000 Control System, allowing you to bring your layout to life via a free app. Enjoy authentic sounds like whistles and carriage breaks, with a set that’s ideal for beginners and expandable for enthusiasts.

Head over to uk.scalextric.com and uk.hornby.com to find out more.

How to enter

Get in with a chance of winning these two fantastic sets by heading here and answering this question:

In which UK town can you find Hornby’s headquarters?

A… Macclesfield

B… Margate

C… Maidenhead

Terms & Conditions

1. Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 29 Nov 2024. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.