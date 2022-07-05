WIN 1 of 3 Petoi Bittle Robots and battery packs worth £340 each

Do you dream of learning to code with the world’s first palm-sized robot dog? Well, if you win our competition in association with Petoi, you’ll dream no longer – for you (and two others) will have won your own Bittle companion, plus a very welcome extra battery pack.

You can buy Bittle either in pre-assembled form (where’s the fun in that?) or as a kit to assemble. The kit doesn’t have screws – you just interlock all the components, including nine servos. Then when it’s finished and switched on, you can program it to move freely around your home using Petoi’s app.

The device uses a customised Arduino board to coordinate all movements, while you can also clip various smart sensors onto Bittle to do even more with it. Sounds like fun, eh? Enter the competition below.

HOW TO ENTER

For your chance to win this competition, just click here and answer this question:

WHAT DOES ‘STEM’ STAND FOR?

A… Sausage, Tomato, Egg, Mushrooms

B… Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics

C… Storage, Thunderbolt, Ethernet, Motherboard

Terms & conditions: 1 Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59 pm, 11 August 2022. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: at kelsey.co.uk and oppostore.co.uk Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding