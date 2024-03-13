WIN 1 of 15 CO-DRIVER NO2 units to alert you to road hazards! 

It’s easy to become distracted when you’re driving – last night’s Love Island, your favourite song on the radio, a plethora of WhatsApp group chat messaging coming through your car speaker…. Danish tech scale-up, OOONO, has released two new devices, CO-DRIVER NO1 and NO2. They’re in response to the rising concern of distracted driving.

Both models are designed to promptly alert drivers to various types of speed cameras and road hazards. They do this through clear audio and visual signals, helping drivers focus on traffic when they need to the most and, as a result, increasing traffic safety.

What you get with the OOONO CO-DRIVER NO2

OOONO CO-DRIVER NO2 (£69.99), of which we have 15 to give away, is an advanced model that takes road safety to the next level. Equipped with high-pitched beeps and a distinctive LED ring, this device provides audio-visual warnings for speed traps, hazards, and even speed limits. Building on community engagement, users can signal or confirm incidents with taps. Plus you can dismiss outdated warnings with a convenient button press.

There’s also in-app navigation features and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, included on a subscription basis with the first 12 months free. With a rechargeable battery and a magnetic mount for easy relocation, the CO-DRIVER NO2 combines functionality with innovation for a safer and more connected driving experience.

Find out more at ooono.com

