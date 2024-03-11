Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT has a fearsome four-figure power output

There are fast electric cars – and there’s the Taycan Turbo GT. Porsche’s new flagship EV has just been unveiled with an astonishing 1093bhp peak power output. That’s more oomph right out of the factory than any series production Porsche model in history, in a road-going saloon that seats four.

Or it does until you add the Weissach pack, named after the home of Porsche’s GT division, which strips out the rear seats in favour of carbonfibre cladding, in order to save weight. It also ditches the car’s second charging port, uses lightweight glass all round, and foregoes interior niceties such as interior speakers and the dash-mounted Sports Chrono clock.

It’s not like the Turbo GT is especially lardy, though. Sound insulation, soft close doors and even floor mats have been removed, while carbon ceramic brakes come and Matrix LED headlights are fitted as standard, because of their lightness. The result is a 75KG saving over the Taycan Turbo S.

Both cars sit on 21in alloys and get a specially tuned version of Porsche Active Ride Suspension to help them stick to the black stuff. The Turbo GT has a new front splitter and rear spoiler made from carbonfibre; the Weissach swaps that out for a fixed rear wing, while also gaining an even angrier front splitter and extra underbody aero elements.

I’m a huge fan of the Taycan; so much so I named the Cross Turismo variant Stuff’s Car of the Year 2023. The 4S version I reviewed felt monstrously quick with 571bhp; this new version has almost double that, and promises to take Tesla’s Model S Plaid to task.

A silicon-carbide inverter motor with a 900A maximum current is largely to thank. It has reduced energy losses compared to the Taycan Turbo S’s usual rear motor, so can deliver a lot more juice.

That headline power output is only available in limited bursts, but the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT still promises 778bhp without clever tricks like launch control or the new ‘attack mode’ push-to-pass system. All in, you’re looking at a 0-62mph sprint time of just 2.3sec – or 2.2sec with the Weissach pack. That’s from a standing start, too – no one foot rollout shenanigans here.

Top speed is an equally ludicrous 190mph; this drops to 180 with the Weissach package, which is more focused on track performance than drag strip records. Porsche says it was enough to blitz the Nürburgring’s road-legal EV record in 7min 7.55sec – a whopping 25 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S. It also set a new record for production cars at Laguna Seca, lapping in 1min 27.87sec; a modified Tesla Model S Plaid needed slick tyres to go any faster.

If you can refrain from liberal use of the accelerator, the new model should be able to manage an impressive 345 miles of range between charges. I’ll be honest – I’m not sure I could.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT will be rolling out to customers in the coming months. In the UK expect to pay £186,300 before you start ticking any options boxes.

