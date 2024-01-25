Ten years after the original Macan completely redefined Porsche for the SUV age, the second generation model has landed to usher the marque further into the electric era. Petrol power has been shown the door; the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo are pure EVs, with enough power and dynamism to earn that coveted Porsche badge, and the practicality I’d expect from the Macan name.

Both models have dual-motor, all-wheel drive setups. The Macan 4 sounds rather rapid with 402bhp and 478lb-ft of torque being good for 0-60mph in 5.1sec and a top speed of 136. The Macan Turbo is even spicier, with 630bhp and 834lb-ft respectively. That’s enough for 0-60mph in a supercar-baiting 3.3sec and a 161mph top speed.

That comes courtesy of a 100kWh battery based on Porsche’s new 800-volt architecture. With 95kWh usable capacity, the Macan 4 should manage up to 380 miles per charge, while the Macan Turbo tops out at 367 miles according to WLTP tests. 270kW rapid charging means a 10-80% top-up takes a scant 21 minutes on a compatible charger.

The new Macan has an 86mm longer wheelbase than the first-gen model, and despite being available with substantial 22in allows, should sit driver and passenger a lot lower to the floor than before. Torque vectoring, an electronically controlled diff lock on the rear axle, and a low centre of gravity should give it the dynamism Porsche customers demand.

Active aero, a fully sealed underbody and a low 0.25 drag coefficient make it especially streamlined for an SUV, which helps boost range. A new two-valve system for the optional air suspension, which is standard on Turbo models, promises to make comfort mode more comfortable and the performance modes more engaging. Optional rear-axle steering creates a more compact turning circle for urban excursions, too.

Porsche has majorly overhauled the Macan’s interior with a new driver-centric layout. Depending on spec there are three separate screens: a 12.6in curved instrument cluster, 10.9in infotainment display, and a 10.9in screen just for the front passenger. I’m relieved to see analogue switches stick around for the climate controls, and the oh-so-satisfying drive mode dial returns on the steering wheel.

Augmented reality has been added to the heads-up display for the first time, and the whole infotainment system is running on Android Automotive OS. That adds “Hey Porsche” voice commands for hands-free tweaks and changes.

The electric Macan sounds even more practical than the outgoing petrol-powered one, with a 127-litre increase in seats-up boot space (thanks in part to the 84-litre frunk up front). It can tow up to two tonnes, too.

The Macan is Porsche’s second electric model, following the exceptionally well-recieved Taycan. I named the Cross Turismo variant Stuff’s electric car of the year 2023, so I can’t wait to see how this crossover SUV compares.

It’ll be hitting the road from the second half of 2024, with prices set to start at £69,800 for the Macan 4 and £95,000 for the Macan Turbo.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming