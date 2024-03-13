The ID 3 GTX finally spices up VW’s electric hatchback

Ever since the ID 3 made its debut back in 2019, VW fans have been clamouring for a performance version. After all, Volkswagen popularised the hot hatch with the original Golf GTI – so where was its electric equivalent? The wait was worth it: the ID 3 GTX is now official, and will be in dealerships later this year.

There will be two flavours on offer, the GTX and GTX Performance. The GTX sends 282bhp through its rear axle – a big upgrade on the 201bhp found on the most potent version of the standard VW ID 3 – but the GTX Performance climbs to a heady 321bhp. Both generate a substantial 401lb-ft of torque, which is more than any of VW’s turbo V6 motors could manage. That translates to 0-60mph times of 6.0sec and 5.6sec, with electronically limited top speeds of 11mph and 124mph.

VW’s engineers have also given the running gear a GTX-specific tune-up, and remapped adaptive chassis controls that should help create an enjoyable drive through the twisty bits. To date the GTX badge has been more about power than dynamism; I’m hoping the ID 3 can address that, to be more in line with the petrol-powered GTI range.

Both GTX versions get the ID 3’s largest 79kWh battery, which is capable of 175kW fast charging on beefy enough public chargers. The GTX has yet to go through range testing, but VW estimates 370 miles should be doable at WLTP standard. That should hopefully translate to almost 350 miles of ‘regular’ driving, if you can refrain from flooring it at every traffic light.

A bespoke front bumper helps the GTX stand out from the regular ID 3; it’s got the same diamond-style grille seen on other sporty VW models. The wing mirrors, side sills and roof panels have been given the gloss black treatment, as has the new rear diffuser. It rides on model-specific 20in alloys that give me real ‘ninja shuriken’ vibes. Arrow-shaped daytime running lights, LED matrix headlights and an LED light strip beneath the bonnet lip give it a distinctive appearance at night.

VW says buyers will have a choice of colours, but let’s be honest: Kings Red metallic is the only ‘colour’ on offer. The four others – grey, black, white, and silver – are a lot less exciting.

Inside the cabin, GTX-branded sports seats should add some welcome extra side support; If found the vanilla ID 3 to be a little lacking in that department when tackling tighter corners at speed. The drive mode selector has been moved from the instrument cluster to a separate stalk on the steering column for easier access, and to make room for a larger 12.9in infotainment touchscreen.

The IDA voice assistant has baked-in ChatGPT AI and access to online resources like Wikipedia, so should be useful for much more than turning up the cabin temperature or setting a new sat-nav destination.

The ID 3 GTX will go on sale later this year. Prices are still TBC for now, but I’m betting there’ll be a considerable premium over the current top-spec ID 3, which starts from £40,050.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming