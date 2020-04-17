Win 1 of 4 Planet Computers Hybrid Smartphones

As anyone playing FIFA during lockdown will attest, the perfect slide – whether celebrating a worldie on your knees or taking out Ronaldo in appropriately crude fashion – is completely satisfying.

So while the mobile phone world (OK, us too) appears fixated with folding and flipping, Planet Computers has gone for a slider instead. At the time of writing, the Astro Slide (see p21 of the magazine) is Indiegogo’s most-backed campaign, raising around half a million quid in 24 hours.

It must be that ‘rock up’ slide mechanism, we hear you cry... but delve deeper and the total package checks out: a backlit physical keyboard, rapid 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a 6.53in touchscreen, Android 10, a 48MP camera, NFC, and all-day battery life.

We’ve got two Astro Slides worth £799 each to give away, and two equally tasty Wi-Fi Gemini PDAs worth £499 each for the runners-up.

To enter simply follow this link and correctly answer the multiple choice question. You could even back the campaign at on Indiegogo.