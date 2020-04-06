Planet Computers’ Astro Slide 5G smartphone packs a mini keyboard

Not to be confused with a DJ Casper comeback single (seriously, the last thing anyone needs right now) the Astro Slide is still a throwback of sorts from the company that loves to court PDA-lovers. And yet, something is amiss, because while the slide out physical backlit keyboard might feel decidedly old school, 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity are most definitely not. In fact, with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor claiming to offer twice the performance of other 5G devices, alongside an all-day battery life, this Android 10 mini-computer might be deserving of your attention. Rounding off the specs are a 6.53in touchscreen, 48MP camera, 5GB RAM, 128GB storage, NFC, capacity for two nano SIMSs and an eSIM. It’s live now on Indiegogo, before going on sale (£512) at a later date.