Win 1 of 3 Audio Pro wireless speakers worth £360 each!

Gareth Southgate’s attacking options for the Euros, chopsticks or cutlery at Wagamama, and the Phil Collins back catalogue: all fine examples of being spoilt for choice... and when it comes to multiroom speakers, Audio Pro offers a similar selection dilemma.

Its latest C10 MkII wireless speaker (£360) is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast and its own app-based platform, leaving you to choose how to build your multiroom setup. You can even change the look of the speaker by removing the magnetic fabric grille.

The successor to the award-winning C10 also includes Spotify Connect, along with support for every major streaming service.

We’ve got Audio Pro C10 MkII speakers to give away to three lucky readers, ready to transform your home audio in one fell swoop... but before you start dreaming of blasting out Sussudio in the living room you'll need to enter here. The competition closes 17 June – Good luck!