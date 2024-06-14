As Euro 2024 kicks off, football fans around the world are gearing up to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament. Whether you’re planning to watch the action from the comfort of your living room, on the go, or with friends at a watch party, having the right tech can make all the difference.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best Euro 2024 tech to ensure you don’t miss a single goal, save, or celebration. From top TVs and VPNs, to laptops, soundbars, projectors, and more, here’s everything you need to enjoy Euro 2024 in style.

Why IP Vanish is your ticket to global football access

One of the biggest challenges for football fans is ensuring they can watch every match, no matter where they are in the world. And that’s where IP Vanish comes in. As a leading VPN service, IP Vanish allows you to bypass geo-restrictions and access streaming services from different countries. Whether you’re on a laptop, PC, or tablet, IP Vanish ensures you won’t miss a single match. With IP Vanish, you can connect to servers in various countries, giving you access to local broadcasts of Euro 2024. This is particularly useful if you’re travelling or if your local broadcaster doesn’t have the rights to all the matches. The service is easy to set up and use, and it provides a secure and private connection, so you can stream with peace of mind. Plus, with its high-speed servers, you won’t have to worry about buffering or lag during those crucial moments.

When it comes to watching football, having one of the best 4K TVs can significantly enhance your viewing experience, and Samsung’s QN90C is one of the best you can currently buy, especially if you’re a huge sports fan.

The combination of a beautifully bright screen (even brighter than the best OLEDs), stunning resolution, superb viewing angles, and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for fast-paced sports like football. The latter makes it an ideal choice for gamers, while the dazzlingly bright screen will ensure that even the rare British sunny day won’t be able to wash the on-screen action out.

BENQ TK850 projector: bring the stadium to your living room

For those who want to recreate the stadium experience at home, the BENQ TK850 projector is a superb choice — and not just because of the wonderfully immersive scale that projectors bring to the table.

Size aside, it’s particularly well suited for sports like football, thanks to its high 3000-lumen brightness, crisp 4K resolution, and smooth refresh rate. The latter features a spec of 60Hz, which, while not the fastest around, is still more than enough for keeping up with the on-pitch action

LG gram 17: for on-the-go viewing

If you’re travelling and/or want a device to keep up with the action that you can carry easily around your house then a solid laptop will serve you well. The latest LG gram 17 is a particularly fitting choice, thanks to its generous 17in screen, which is large enough to witness everything unfold without straining your eyes.

Better yet (and despite its size), it’s incredibly light, weighing in at a mere 1.35kg, with a super-slim build to match. With a 60Hz refresh rate and a seriously impressive battery life, you won’t be left in the lurch without a charger either.

Sony HT-A7000 soundbar: hear the roar of the crowd

A great picture is only one part of the equation when it comes to immersing yourself in the Euros. Sound too, makes up a huge chunk of the puzzle, and the Sony HT-A7000 soundbar is a superb choice for enhancing your audio experience during the tournament and beyond.

Featuring advanced audio tech including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, it’s capable of creating an impressive three-dimensional sound experience. This means you’ll hear the roar of the crowd, the thud of the ball, and the commentary with incredible clarity and depth. The soundbar is also great for movies, providing a cinematic audio experience for your favourite films.

The Cornilleau Origin Outdoor Table Football is a premium, weather-resistant foosball table designed for outdoor use. Constructed with high-quality materials, it features a robust, UV-protected playing surface, stunning weather-resistant Moabi wood legs, and rust-resistant components, ensuring durability in various weather conditions.

It also features ergonomic handles for comfortable play, rock-solid rods, and adjustable feet for stability on uneven surfaces. Its sleek design and vibrant colours also make it an attractive addition to any garden or patio, and it’s a guaranteed way to continue the fun long after the final whistle has blown. And if you fancy a change, you’re welcome to check out the brand’s premium table tennis table as well.

