Stuff's guide to the best cameras, headphones and mics to master live web streaming

First up, you’ll need a good webcam. While you can certainly make do with a basic camera built into your laptop, you’ll want a dedicated streaming cam to keep your mug looking pretty.

If you’re not short of a few bob and need a mobile setup, one of the best options for streaming on the go is the Mevo Plus (£350). This dedicated live stream camera is compatible with Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and beyond, capturing you in Full HD and beaming your face to the world via LTE wherever WiFi isn’t available.

Alternatively, for less than half the cost, check out Logitech’s StreamCam (£139). This easy-to-mount option once again supports Full HD, this time at a silky smooth 60fps. We love the ability to swap to 9:16 vertical video just by rotating the lens - ideal for platforms like TikTok. For a bit less cash, Logitech also offers the excellent C922 Pro (£90), which can stream in Full HD at 30fps.

The Razer Kiyo (£100) throws proper studio lighting into the mix, thanks to its funky glowing ring. This can keep you perfectly illuminated throughout your stream, saving you cash on pricey LifX or Philips Hue bulbs. You’ve got full control over the brightness, as well as camera elements such as the focus and white balance.

Finally, if your budget is tighter than a guppy’s bumhole, check out the Microsoft L2 Lifecam HD-3000 (£70). This one tops off at 720p but still boasts good picture quality and will suit most beginners with its intuitive controls.