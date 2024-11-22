Upgrade your Tesla Model 3 with Spigen’s latest stylish accessories

The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling electric car in the UK, and the new Model 3 Highland brings stylish design tweaks, enhanced technology, and decreased noise levels to the popular EV. Auto accessories brand Spigen has a range of precision-designed pieces that perfectly complement the modern Tesla aesthetic, bringing both functionality and style to every journey.

Spigen is a trailblazer for refining the mobile lifestyle, bringing form, function and style together in one seamless experience. Now, that expertise meets the open road with accessories designed to enhance every detail of the Tesla Highland, focusing on safety and protection for your vehicle, with affordable prices with no compromise when it comes to premium quality.

Discover Perfectly Designed Storage Solutions

If you find your car filling up with things you can’t find easily, then you need a storage solution that’s designed to perfectly fit and complement the Tesla’s interior styling. Spigen has the perfect option for every need.

Its sliding organiser, made from scratch-resistant, easy-clean silicone, expands the console storage space available in the Model 3 and protects your essential items, while a hidden storage compartment is also available to keep more valuable things out of sight, made with a sleek carbon fibre finish that complements the Tesla aesthetic wonderfully.

Center Console Non-Slip Armrest Cover: Smooth Comfort, Lasting Protection

Spigen’s non-slip armrest cover is something all Tesla owners will appreciate. With its high-quality TPE material, it effectively guards the Model 3’s central armrest from stains, scratches and other wear and tear, keeping it in the pristine condition it was when the car was brand new. Its slip-on design means installation is quick and painless, and you can easily remove it too, for cleaning.

With a minimalist carbon fibre finish, its stylish looks mean it blends right in, never looking like a third-party accessory that doesn’t belong in your Tesla. Designed for the Model 3 Highland, its clean and sophisticated look will be admired by all Tesla owners.

Armrest Console Organizer: The Perfect Storage Solution

The carbon fibre finish and minimalist design sensibilities are found across Spigen’s range of accessories for Tesla, but the Armrest Console Organiser displays it particularly well. A precise fit with the centre console of the Model 3 Highland, it has been engineered with a cable management system that allows you to distribute charging cables to passengers’ devices without increasing clutter.

Durable and long-lasting, the Armrest Console Organiser is completely water-washable, so it can be easily cleaned in case of a spillage or other accident. Spigen’s efficient organisation system fits in perfectly with the Tesla interior, engineered for storage of everyday items without effort.

Seamless Power, Uninterrupted Drive

The Tesla Model 3 Highland is unlikely to be the only device you own that requires charging, and if you need to power your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously within your Tesla, just like at home or the office, then Spigen’s 3-in-1 wireless charging makes that much easier.

It’s built to seamlessly fit the Tesla’s interior, and the built in cable management keeps your EV tidy, as there’s nothing worse than rogue cables that can catch on feet or slip under seats.

This useful add-on brings another level of usefulness to your Tesla, completing your accessory setup. Minimal and durable, it brings functionality and style to every journey.

Spigen’s essential upgrades will truly enhance your Tesla experience. They integrate seamlessly with every model in the EV range, and offer extra elegance and functionality while remaining durable enough to take the knocks and wear a mobile lifestyle can provide.

With Spigen’s minimal accessories, you can keep your Tesla performing and looking its best, with easy installation and an eye for detail that will delight every Tesla owner.